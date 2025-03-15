Experts warn of troubling pattern threatening popular ski resorts: 'Raises concern'

"Warming winters can disrupt snowfall patterns," impacting not only the ski season but the wildfire season as well.

One of the country's most popular skiing regions has been suffering from a snow drought this winter. But this lack of snow in California and Nevada has implications beyond the tourism industry. During the warmer seasons, there is also a higher risk of wildfires.

What's happening?

A snow drought in the Lake Tahoe basin and its surrounding regions could significantly impact the area's economy, water supplies, and wildfire season.

"Too many blue-sky days in January followed by too much rain in early February raises concern about where this winter's snowpack will end up on April 1," said the Nevada Water Supply Outlook Report, per the Tahoe Daily Tribune.

Snowpack improved in mid-February but fell off in the second half of the month in the Tahoe, Truckee, Carson, and Walker basins. The March report cautioned that these basins "will be playing catch-up in March with a couple more significant storms needed to achieve a normal peak snow water amount."

Why is a snow drought in the Lake Tahoe region of concern?

The National Ski Areas Association has called rising global temperatures the top threat to the snowsports industry. The NSAA includes over 300 alpine resorts that collectively generate over 90% of the country's skier and snowboarder visits. According to a snapshot of the 2023-24 season, downhill snowsports contribute nearly $59 billion annually to the nation's economy.

Unfortunately, analysis of over 2,000 United States locations by Climate Central showed that "nearly two-thirds (64%) of locations now get less snow than they did in the early 1970s." Another study by the nonprofit group — which studies how our changing climate impacts people's lives — determined that winter is the fastest-warming season for most of the country.

"Warming winters can disrupt snowfall patterns, which can in turn limit snowfed water supplies critical for people, agriculture, and ecosystems," Climate Central wrote. "Limited snowpack accumulations reduce the amount of water stored for drinking, hydropower, and irrigation."

Climate Central also cautions that earlier snowmelt raises the risk of wildfires in forests with abundant fuels in the West. A Dartmouth College study found that seasonal snowpacks have shrunk significantly across the Northern Hemisphere over the past 40 years. In recent months, our warming world has contributed to the closure of popular ski resorts in Canada and Switzerland.

What's being done about the lack of snow?

The NSAA has pledged, among other things, to "engage in advocacy with key policy makers in support of the adoption of standards and legislation to curb carbon emissions" and "support research and funding of adaptation, resiliency and restoration measures that will protect the outdoor experiences enjoyed by millions of Americans, and ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy the benefits of mountain recreation."

Moving away from dirty energy sources and embracing renewable options will reduce the harmful heat-trapping gases released into our planet's atmosphere. Taking public transportation whenever possible can have a big impact, saving nearly a pound of pollution for every mile of travel. Driving more efficiently and choosing a planet-friendly electric vehicle for your next vehicle purchase, if possible, can also help.

