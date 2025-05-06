Scientists sound alarm over massive underwater force threatening to accelerate city collapse: 'Potentially double or triple the effects'

There are still many unanswered questions.

Rising sea levels and subsiding shorelines are putting New Zealand's coastal communities at risk.

A new study revealed that human activities heighten and expedite the risks of sinking cities.

What's happening?

As Forbes reported, a group of New Zealand researchers studied how the island's cities and shorelines are sinking. This is concerning because sinking cities may be affected by rising sea levels sooner than previously anticipated.

In New Zealand and globally, sea levels are rising due to our warming climate and melting ice in polar regions. Meanwhile, localized instances of human activity, such as groundwater extraction, land reclamation, and dredging, are causing coastal lands to sink.

Kyoto University researcher Jesse Kearse said these activities can "potentially double or triple the effects of sea-level rise in certain places."

The researchers determined that coastal infrastructure is at risk because of this sinking effect and rising sea levels. In their study, they used satellite-based mapping and radar images to assess the physical properties of surfaces and measure ground deformation.

Focusing on vertical land movement at urban coastal strips between 2018 and 2021, they observed coastal strips decreasing in all of New Zealand's major population centers. Some areas are experiencing subsidence rates of over 15 millimeters per year.

Why are rising sea levels important?

This revelation is significant because billions of people live near coastlines. No coastal city, in New Zealand or elsewhere, is immune to rising sea levels.

With supercharged weather events becoming more common as our climate warms, people living along the coast face considerable danger.

This study also stands out because it highlights humans' impacts on at-risk coastlines. The researchers noted that areas of reclaimed land in New Zealand are particularly vulnerable to the land's stability.

Land reclamation involves filling water-submerged areas with soil, rock, or other materials to create new land where water once flowed.

The researchers concluded by pointing out many unanswered questions regarding subsidence rates and how long they will persist. They also warned about the risks of future development in coastal areas due to vertical land motion patterns.

What's being done to protect coastal communities?

Research studies like this one raise public awareness about coastal community risks and the threats of rising sea levels, especially when extreme storms hit.

Fortunately, governments and businesses are working on technologies to adapt and plan ahead.

For example, innovators use predictive artificial intelligence and smart reefs to protect residents from floods. Architecture firms have designed floating homes as practical solutions for people living in flood-prone areas. Meanwhile, officials have developed plans to protect coastal lands by planting mangroves and adding sand piles.

If you live along the coast, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your home.

Preparing for hurricanes and floods is crucial, so keep a go bag packed if you need to evacuate. To prepare for future power outages, you can install solar panels or sign up for a community solar program. (Solar is also a type of clean energy. In other words, the photovoltaic panels don't generate any troublesome heat-trapping pollution when turning sunlight into power.)

Hurricane-proofing your house by raising it and installing a custom seawall can help as well as reinforcing your home with durable materials to boost its resilience and give you peace of mind.

