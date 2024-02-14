Architects use ‘robust structural boxes’ to construct storm-resilient oceanfront home in the Hamptons: ‘Defining a different living space’

“With exposures to the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the bay on the other, the property is subjected to extreme coastal weather conditions.”

As hurricanes and extreme weather events continue to threaten the East Coast at an increased rate, architects are learning how to adapt their house designs to our changing climate. Case in point: Aamodt / Plumb Architects’ house in the Hamptons in Long Island, New York, specially designed to survive massive storms.

The house, called the Hamptons Beach House, sits on the south shore of Long Island on a narrow barrier island, which means there’s water on multiple sides of the structure, according to Dezeen.

“With exposures to the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the bay on the other, the property is subjected to extreme coastal weather conditions,” the Aamodt / Plumb firm says on its website.

The house was constructed from “robust structural boxes” made of concrete, each of which is “defining a different living space and focusing attention on the landscape,” per the firm.

The home also features water-jet cut screens on the windows, which provide both a lively shadow pattern and protection from high-force winds. Stainless steel, limestone, and mahogany were also used in the construction, and the concrete was mixed with locally sourced sand.

The spacious vacation home features a luxurious kitchen, a massive living room overlooking the water, and an introspective garden space inside the house.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Aamodt / Plumb’s design is just one of many that architects around the world have developed to create buildings that can withstand extreme weather, which has become more and more important in recent years with global average temperatures on the rise due in part to our use of dirty energy sources.

In the Dominican Republic, the Mareines Arquitetura studio designed a home in Punta Cana that can withstand 186-mile-per-hour winds. The design is “a house where the concept of inside-outside is constantly being questioned,” according to the designers.

Meanwhile, in North Carolina, Deltec Homes — a company with a manufacturing facility powered completely by solar panels — is working on developing homes that can withstand 225-mile-per-hour winds. And Japan’s Ichijo Co. has created a house that can float during a flood.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.