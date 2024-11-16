Florida homeowner reveals state of 'hurricane-proof' home after storms ravaged area: 'I hope so many benefit'

Hurricane Helene was the deadliest storm to hit the East Coast in almost two decades, killing hundreds of people and destroying numerous homes. When everyone was still recovering, Hurricane Milton swept through. However, the damage was less pronounced for some coastal homeowners with the funds to hurricane-proof their houses.

One such homeowner, who operates a TikTok account called East Coast DIY (@eastcoastdiy), made a video assessing the minimal damage to their seaside house.

"You guys, we did it with very, very minor damage," East Coast DIY said. "Our goal was to have a house that did not flood, and raising it as high as we did, it ended up being worth the two years of hard labor and tears."

They explained that they did lose some of the ground between their house and the water and that they were considering extending their custom seawall as a result.

Of course, as extreme weather events become more frequent and more intense — largely a result of our reliance on pollution-creating dirty energy sources such as gas and oil — not everyone will be able to buy their way out of the crisis. Many Florida residents are already being priced out of the state as insurance premiums are skyrocketing or coverage is being denied altogether, and many who do have insurance have had their carriers simply refuse to pay up.

For those with both the desire to stay in the Sunshine State and the means to do so, however, hurricane-proofing is likely to become a lot more popular. The comments section of the video revealed many people taking inspiration from their work.

"I hope so many benefit from your work. Congrats!!! And thanks for sharing," one such commenter wrote.

"We need to patent this blueprint. ... I have learned so much from you," another said.

