Camping aficionado shares incredible hack using household item that usually winds up in trash: 'Good to know'

Those little packets labeled as silica gel that you find in product packaging for electronics, clothing, and food can have a second life as part of your camping kit, according to a recent video by TikToker Jaypher (@jaypher_).

The scoop

Silica gel is a desiccant that's stored in a pouch, which is frequently packaged with products to keep them fresh and dry. The main component, a form of silicon dioxide, is nontoxic, but the packets should not be eaten, and some packets include other chemical toxins.

Most people's first reaction is to chuck them into the trash, but you can reduce waste and keep your camping equipment a bit fresher by holding on to them for reuse.

"These little tiny beads have even tinier pores on the surface, so [the material] adsorbs the water, moisture, condensation — all that good stuff — onto the surface and leaves it off of your equipment," Jaypher said.

Adsorption means that the moisture sticks to the outside of the silica gel beads, unlike sponges, which absorb water into their structure, altering their composition.

Jaypher explained some other uses for old silica gel packs, which are particularly helpful when added to your stored camping equipment.

"What I do with them is I'll put them in my stuff sack for my sleeping bag, my pillows, even my tent bag," Jaypher said.

"When you go to put your cooler in storage, you can leave the lid open, but I would still toss one of these in there just to keep any of that mildew or anything like that from building up," the TikToker added.

How's it helping?

Reusing materials such as these packs, which would otherwise be trashed or become clutter, can save you money on alternatives and can help items such as camping gear last longer.

Also, while silica gel is nontoxic, the manufacturing process is bad for the environment, as the YouTube channel Chemistry for Everyone and the Micro-Pak company explained. Production requires significant chemical, water, and energy inputs, resulting in plenty of wastewater and planet-warming pollution.

Plus, although some of the packaging for this material may look like paper, plastic is often involved.

Humans produce over 500 million tons of plastic every year, and half of it is designed for single-use purposes, according to the United Nations. That material doesn't degrade quickly; it breaks apart into smaller pieces known as microplastics, which have quietly crept into global ecosystems and our bodies.

Since the silica packs are already in your possession, you may as well put them to good use instead of letting them pile up in landfills.

Some companies, including Micro-Pak, offer natural alternatives such as bentonite clay, which it says is a chemical-free product created with low-impact production methods (avoiding the possible impacts of less responsibly sourced clay). Since the product stays dry even at full adsorption capacity, the company says it can use natural, plastic-free, biodegradable Kraft paper packaging.

What everyone's saying

While it may seem obvious that silica gel packets have usefulness beyond their original purpose, many people are happily surprised to discover that you can reuse them instead of adding to our growing waste problem.

One TikTok commenter simply stated, "Good to know, thanks!"

Another shared their appreciation for the useful content by saying, "I love your videos."

