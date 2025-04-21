Renewable and recyclable packaging materials, such as bioplastics, compostable materials, and biodegradable materials, help promote a circular economy where materials are reused. One organization dedicated to reusing materials, whether it be through recycling or composting, is Cruz Foam, a leading sustainable packaging company.

Cruz Foam has teamed up with innovative smart weather technology manufacturer and seller WeatherFlow-Tempest so the company can live up to its potential as a clean corporation. Its weather forecast products are powered by artificial intelligence and made for both personal and professional use. By 2025, all Tempest technology will be packaged and sold in Cruz Foam compostable materials.

Made from 70% upcycled food waste, Cruz Foam turns used materials into healthy soil. This reuse promotes a healthy ecosystem for dirt-dwelling animals as well as for the rest of the food chain.

Additionally, sustainable packaging reduces the amount of harmful plastics in the home and can lower shipping costs, which is a major benefit to consumers. Because reusable packaging materials are lightweight, transportation costs and carbon pollution decrease.

Sustainable packaging materials made from renewable resources eliminate the need for raw material extraction during the production process. Greenhouse gases are emitted during the production of non-biodegradable packaging materials, such as plastic.

Inspired by each other's missions, Tempest and Cruz Foam are excited about their partnership and their shared goal of protecting the environment by reducing landfill waste and promoting the health of consumers.

Tempest Chief Technical Officer David St. John said: "Partnering with Cruz Foam allows us to take a significant step toward eliminating single-use plastics in our packaging and brings more of our production closer to the source without increasing costs, all while maintaining the high standards our customers expect."

John Felts, CEO and co-founder of Cruz Foam, said: Tempest's "commitment to sustainability extends beyond their technology and into the entire customer experience, setting a strong example for responsible business practices. Together, we're proving that innovation and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.