Experts sound the alarm as highly toxic plant spreads across North America — here's how to keep you and your pets safe

"It is a classic case of gardening gone awry."

by Kim LaCapria
When invasive plants are discussed, it's easy to imagine such vegetation to be outwardly offensive and hideous, but a recent warning from As.com serves as a reminder that some aggressive, disruptive flora is "deceptively" pretty.

What's happening?

Siberian squill is an undeniably charming little flower with almost delicate, bell-like purple and blue petals.

According to Minnesota Wildflowers, the proliferation of Siberian squill in North America "is a classic case of gardening gone awry." As its moniker suggests, the plant is native to Russia, Turkey, and the Caucasus Mountains, and it was initially and intentionally introduced as an ornamental flower.

Outside of its cooler natural environment, Siberian squill behaves invasively, as its qualities make it hardier relative to native foliage. It boasts immense resilience to the elements and local wildlife, enabling it to "rapidly outcompete native wildflowers, disrupting the balance of local ecosystems."

Per blogTO, Siberian squill's cons don't stop there. "All parts of the plant, including its leaves, blooms, bulbs, and seeds, are toxic to humans, dogs, and cats," the outlet cautioned.   

Why is the spread of Siberian squill so concerning?

In this case, looks are certainly deceiving, as Siberian squill poses risks to people and pets as well as spreads rapidly with little competition from native plants.

Invasive plants are shockingly tricky to identify, and some species are available for sale at big-box garden centers.

Many invasive species have a tremendous advantage over native foliage, siphoning resources from local plants and causing ecological havoc.

According to Homes & Gardens, "problematic" Siberian squill is one invasive plant that "can be found in nurseries and plant shops" — which falsely implies the species is an acceptable choice for gardens and yards.

What can be done about Siberian squill and other invasive plants?

Awareness of your local ecosystem and climate can go a long way in terms of halting the spread of invasive plants like Siberian squill.

Rewilding your yard is one way to bolster the population of native plants in your area and to attract and support pollinators.

As.com indicated that authorities in cities like Toronto, where Siberian squill proliferates, have issued guidance for handling the problem.

"Recommended strategies include removing the flowers before seed pods develop, digging up the bulbs, and avoiding planting it in private gardens or public spaces," the outlet said.

The Weather Network provided useful advice for preventing the proliferation of Siberian squill: "It spreads by seed, so mowing flower heads before they produce seeds, digging up bulbs, and laying down mulch in problem areas can prevent its spread."

x