Experts celebrate after massive effort to eradicate 85 million seeds of dangerous plant: 'We turned an important corner'

For years, a highly invasive aquatic plant has choked parts of Northern New York's waterways. But now, after a coordinated effort, researchers say they're finally turning the tide.

Water chestnut (Trapa natans) is an aggressive plant species that has overrun stretches of the Oswegatchie River near Heuvelton, threatening the health of the river's ecosystem.

The plant forms dense mats, outcompeting native vegetation and disrupting the food chain. What's more, each nut it drops can lie dormant for up to 12 years, with a single season capable of producing tens of millions of new seeds.

But this year, there's a major breakthrough.

Thanks to a multiyear grant from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation and support from the St. Lawrence River Research and Educational Fund, biologists and community volunteers removed around 90% of the 40-acre infestation in Heuvelton.

Their efforts prevented an estimated 85 million seeds from forming in 2024 alone.

"I think we turned an important corner in 2024 and will continue to run down the Heuvelton population over the next two years," said Brad Baldwin, a biology professor at St. Lawrence University leading the work. "I'm optimistic this will become a 'good news' story, where we, along with the crucial help of local community volunteers, will restore some of our crucial natural habitats."

The progress isn't just good news for fish, birds, and native plants. It's a win for homeowners and lake visitors, too. Thick clusters of water chestnuts can create a sticky mess for anyone hoping to visit the area.

That's why native landscaping matters. Choosing plants that belong in your region not only protects the local ecosystem but also saves time and money.

Native yards require less maintenance and watering, and they create thriving habitats for pollinators, which are essential to our food system. Even a partial replacement can make a big impact.

Ongoing monitoring in nearby areas like Black Lake and Tibbets Creek will ensure the invasive species doesn't regain a foothold. With the help of another $15,000 grant, shoreline surveys and further removals are planned for 2025.

"Local volunteers are the keys to victory! The more eyes on the water the better," Baldwin said. "If we can multiply the number of folks who can do the same, we can nip this in the bud and protect the shoreline values we depend on."

