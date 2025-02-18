Tenant outraged after returning home to discover landlord's actions: 'Killed all my yard flowers'

This is just one of many incidents where tenants have felt hand-tied by their landlords.

A tenant took to Reddit to voice their frustrations after their landlord mowed their yard without prior notice or permission. "My landlord killed all my yard flowers," the original poster wrote.

"Once every spring these flowers bloom in my yard," they added. "I think they're invasive but they're pretty and I don't live close to a natural area so I let them live."

The OP went on to explain that their landlord had informed them that they would be "coming to power wash the sidewalks" but said nothing about mowing the grass, which was an agreed-upon duty for the tenant.

Across the country, tenants have faced challenges with their landlords over yard maintenance and attempts to make more sustainable lifestyle choices. This landlord cut down all the trees in front of their renter's home. This tenant was given notice that their blooming garden would be replaced with grass and gravel.

Gardening is good for your mental and physical health and is beneficial to the environment, boosting the biodiversity in your area and even improving air quality.

The r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit was mixed regarding whose side to be on, as the flowers were presumably invasive. Siberian squill typically blooms in the early spring and is known for its beautiful carpetlike effect on lawns. It is considered an invasive species in certain parts of the country due to its ability to spread rapidly and outcompete native plants.

The tension between a landlord's property rights and a tenant's desire to lead a more sustainable lifestyle highlights the need for balanced solutions. Although it can be difficult, tenants and landlords can work together to establish an eco-friendly living environment by fostering an open dialogue with clear boundaries. Perhaps removing the invasive species was the right thing to do, but a discussion about adding native plants to the yard could have gone a long way.

If you need help working with your landlord or homeowners association, check out this guide.

