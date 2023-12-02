Video shows heroic rescuers save seal from potentially fatal situation: ‘Usually they just bite and run’

“I was happy and he was happy.”

Ocean conservationists in Namibia who performed a heroic rescue of an animal caught in a fishing wire were delighted when it seemingly gave them a seal of approval.

The 2020 video posted on TikTok that shows a seal pup in a potentially fatal situation has gained 7.3 million likes on the platform.

The rescuers found the juvenile marine mammal among a vast group, and upon the humans’ approach, they all began to flee.

However, the experts from the organization were able to catch up to the tyke in trouble. Despite initial protestations — and a couple of angry growls — the seal eventually succumbed and allowed the experts to get to work.

After pinning the seal down to the ground so as not to be attacked, they were able to use some scissors to free the pup from a tangle of wires.

The seal’s mood obviously improved when it appeared to realize what had just happened, and instead of making a break for the rest of the group that had fled, it calmly stuck around for a few seconds.

After getting a couple of back rubs, the seal eventually hopped its way back to its friends across the beach.

“This little guy said ‘Thank You’ after his rescue,” Ocean Conservation Namibia captioned the post. “Usually they just bite and run. I was happy and he was happy.”

And the comments section was floored by the adorable animal showing its appreciation.

“Awww poor little one is super grateful!” one user said. “It’s so cute when they say thank u,” another added.

Illegally discarded fishing equipment can be deadly for marine animals. Nets, wires, hooks, and traps that have long been out of use remain in the ocean and can cause serious damage to sea-dwelling creatures.

According to the National Ocean Service, “ghost gear” can smother habitats and act as an inhibitor to ocean navigation. Meanwhile, smaller items can be swallowed by larger animals and lead to death after ingestion.

This seal is among 3,500 of the species that have been saved from plastic pollution by Ocean Conservation Namibia, with single-use items like bottles, bags, and packaging joining ghost gear as a threat to life.

