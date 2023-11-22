Bodycam footage reveals horrifying cause behind incredible baby seal rescue: ‘Only the tip of the iceberg’

“Thanks to you all he has another chance to grow up.”

A video recently posted to TikTok showed two professional seal rescuers saving a baby seal that was wrapped in some sort of plastic garbage, which was choking it and cutting into its skin.

“This poor baby seal would not have had a chance if left for another few weeks,” Ocean Conservation Namibia (@oc_namibia) wrote in the video’s caption. “The line was cut so deep into his skin we were worried it had cut a tendon or muscle. The seal was strong as it ran to the water. The saltwater will do a good job of cleaning the wound, and we are hopeful the animal will make a full recovery.”

While this seal was fortunate to encounter the employees of Ocean Conservation Namibia, a registered charitable trust that has rescued over 3,500 entangled seals since its inception in 2013, not all marine life is so lucky.

According to Earth.org, at least 100,000 marine animals per year are killed directly from plastic ingestion or entanglement. “This is only the tip of the iceberg,” the organization wrote. “There are likely far more lying at the bottom of the ocean, who, once decomposed, will release the plastic for other animals to encounter.”

Seals, like so many aquatic animals, are extremely vulnerable to the effects of pollution. In addition to plastic entanglement, fur seals are losing their fur (which they rely on for insulation) as a result of the human-caused overheating of our planet. They also face threats from things like ghost nets, which are fishing nets that have been lost or abandoned in the ocean.

The 1.8 million followers of Ocean Conservation Namibia’s TikTok responded with both dismay at the horrible plastic pollution that was threatening the baby seal’s life and with positivity to the rescue.

“Poor baby, that was bad, thanks to you all he has another chance to grow up,” wrote one commenter.

“Many thanks to all you guys saving and caring for wildlife… Each and every one,” wrote another.

