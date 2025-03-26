Hotel guest returns to their room to find an unexpected visitor lounging on the floor: 'Quite grumpy'

While this may seem like a silly incident, it's indicative of larger problems.

A guest at Pier 7 in the Netherlands returned to their beachside room to find a snoozing seal on the floor.

What's happening?

ABC News reported that the guest was shocked to find the large marine creature relaxing in their hotel room. It's suspected that the seal entered via a sliding door leading to the beach. No damage was discovered, so the guest likely left the door open accidentally.

The hotel staff couldn't believe it at first. However, upon investigating, they discovered that a seal was hanging out in the room. They promptly called the Reddingsteam Zeedieren Nederland RTZ (Marine Animals Rescue Team Netherlands RTZ). The Dutch animal rescue organization came to take the seal back to its proper habitat.

A statement from the Zeeland Animal Welfare Foundation said, "The RTZ employees have enough experience and put the seal, who had become quite grumpy due to his disturbed beauty sleep, in a seal basket and he was relocated to a safe, quieter place."

One TikToker, That Good News Girl (@thatgoodnewsgirl), posted a video explaining the incident.

Officials warned that while seals are adorable, they can be hostile. They may bite or charge at humans who invade their space. Nevertheless, they love to wander aimlessly into random places to relax.

What does this seal encounter mean?

While this may seem like a silly incident, it's indicative of habitat problems. Human population growth and rampant habitat destruction drive wild animals to other areas — in this case, the coziness of a Pier 7 hotel room.

As humans continue to expand into animals' natural habitats, wild animal encounters are likelier. Seeing a wild animal up close may seem exciting, but it's dangerous. And seals are among the least harmful wild animals you might encounter.

Getting too close to wild animals such as elk and bears can lead to injury or death. Animals usually attack humans out of fear or distress. They may be protecting themselves or their young. It's important for us to respect animal habitats so we can coexist with these creatures rather than force them out of their homes and into ours.

How can we protect animal habitats?

Installing wildlife-friendly fencing and prohibiting development that encroaches on animal habitats can reduce encounters like this one. Allowing wild animals the space they need prevents species from becoming endangered or extinct. It also protects humans from hazardous encounters.

One of the best ways to ensure wild animals have safe habitats is to support conservation efforts and groups. Supporting these groups and encouraging politicians to enact environmental policies can help animals like this sleepy seal thrive.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.