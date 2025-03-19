  • Outdoors Outdoors

Homeowner stumbles into unexpected face-off with a bear just steps from their door: 'The bear also gasped'

As caught by the security camera, the person lets out an audible sound of surprise.

by Robert Crow
Photo Credit: TikTok

What would you do if you were minding your own business in your backyard when one of nature's most feared beasts suddenly came into view? For one person whose video is trending on social media, that fear became a reality.

What's happening?

In a viral video shared by TikToker BearsInMyPool (@bearsinmypool), a person is walking behind their backyard pool when a bear enters the scene. The bear comes in toward the other side of the pool, and when the person sees it, both human and bear seem to be scared off and head in opposite directions.

@bearsinmypool Replying to @janaw987 this is what happens! Hehe #bear #blackbears #animalencounters #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ original sound - BearsInMyPool

As caught by the security camera, the person lets out an audible sound of surprise — but as commenters noticed, that wasn't the only shock.

"The bear also gasped," one noted.

Why do bear sightings matter?

Bear sightings — any wildlife sighing, for that matter — can make for some viral social content, and the comments are typically good for some puns and other laughs. But make no mistake, encountering a bear is no laughing matter. 

If it feels like wildlife sightings are becoming more common, that's because they are. And humans are largely to blame. As the human population keeps growing and as we keep looking for new places to construct homes and other buildings, natural habitats for wildlife inevitably start to go away. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

When an animal's habitat is gone, it may venture out to try to find food, shelter, or safety, like when a coyote was recently spotted at a theme park.

Thankfully, this bear encounter ended peacefully. But if humans aren't careful around dangerous wildlife, such sightings can end with injury — or worse.

What can I do about bear sightings?

Urban sprawl is a threat to many wildlife species, so staying aware of what's happening in your community and taking action when possible can potentially save lives.

And if you ever encounter a bear, whether it's on a hike or in your own backyard, make sure you're prepared. The National Park Service offers the following tips:

  • Keep your distance whenever possible.
  • Identify yourself by calmly and slowly backing away while waving your arms.
  • Make yourself look as large as possible.
  • Avoid running and climbing trees.

