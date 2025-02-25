Government adopts innovative new strategy to sell nation's land: 'This is our initiative, and we are proud of it'

A small island nation is allowing people to pay for land — but not to own, only protect.

The small Pacific island Niue has dedicated itself to preserving its ocean environment, as reported by the Guardian. With just 1,700 residents and waters filled with marine life, Niue's government launched the Ocean Conservation Commitment to protect its seas while helping its economy.

This initiative allows sponsors to contribute to conservation in exchange for symbolic guardianship of 1 square kilometer of ocean. The program highlights the island's mission to balance cultural heritage, environmental protection, and sustainable economic development.

"We are not selling real estate," the president of Niue Ocean Wide, Coral Pasisi, told the Guardian. "That is why it's a sponsorship of 1 square kilometer rather than the full cost of a square kilometer. It is subsidized because the government will continue to manage and pay for resources."

Niue's path to sustainability was accelerated after tourism dropped because of the pandemic, causing a dip in the local economy.

The dip, along with the difficulty in accessing governmental funds for ocean protection, motivated Prime Minister Dalton Tagelagi to launch the initiative.

The OCC aims to raise NZ$18 million ($10 million) through sponsorships to fund its Moana Mahu marine protected area.

Some of the funds will go toward supporting local fishers and their families, especially those whose incomes are affected by the conservation rules. This comes at a critical time as Pacific islands have to deal with rising sea levels and economic impacts.

Not only does this funding protect locals, but it also protects marine life. By promoting sustainable fishing and conservation through locally driven sponsorship, Niue is contributing to broader efforts to save the oceans.

Niue has already raised nearly half of its fundraising goal with support from organizations like Conservation International and Blue Nature Alliance. With such a model, Niue is offering inspiration to other island nations grappling with the climate crisis.

"This is our initiative, and we are proud of it," Tagelagi told the Guardian, underscoring Niue's commitment to sustaining the ocean's future for generations to come.

