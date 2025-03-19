Researchers uncover surprising benefits of restoring natural habitats: 'Essential for ... human well-being'

"Protecting grasslands isn't just conservation — it's a path to coexistence."

It's a well-known fact that conservation efforts improve the lives of wild animals through habitat restoration and renewed biodiversity.

However, new research proves that restoration projects also make life more peaceful and positive for humans.

As Phys.org reported, a group of researchers found a strong correlation between more grassland restoration and reduced human conflict.

They analyzed data to understand seasonal patterns, head-of-household influences, and changes over a 16-month period. The group focused on Kenya's Chyulu Hills grasslands, which have seen extensive conflict with wildlife and also social conflict among residents.

They conducted household surveys in four regions around the grassland restoration sites to assess the human impacts.

The survey topics included questions about wildlife attacks on humans, livestock deaths, property damage, community relationships, and social insecurity. The researchers published their findings in the Frontiers in Environmental Science journal.

Grasslands and other natural habitats are crucial for many reasons, and research results like this emphasize the need to protect and restore them. Grasslands, in particular, support livestock agriculture, and local people rely upon livestock for income and security.

"Grasslands prevent soil erosion while supporting agriculture and livestock grazing, which sustain the livelihoods of pastoralists and farmers in Kenya," said Maureen Mwanzia from the World Health Organization. "Additionally, they support rich biodiversity. Beyond their ecological functions, grasslands hold cultural significance and offer tourism and recreation opportunities, making their protection and restoration essential for both environmental and human well-being."

Unfortunately, an increasing number of these habitats need to be revitalized because of climate shifts involving extreme droughts and reduced food and water supplies.

Therefore, the researchers suggested additional conflict tracking to better understand long-term patterns and the human benefits of habitat restoration. They also highlighted the need for gender-sensitive approaches in further studies because women-led households are disproportionately prone to insecurity and social conflicts.

In a LinkedIn post sharing this research, the International Fund for Animal Welfare's executive vice president Jason Bell wrote, "When grasslands flourish, so do the people and wildlife that depend on them."

He explained, "Protecting grasslands isn't just conservation — it's a path to coexistence."

