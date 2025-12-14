Onlooker captures video of tourists' disturbing behavior near wild animals: 'Such a weird thing to do'

A Reddit user sparked outrage by sharing footage of a pair of tourists engaging in cruel and unusual behavior toward a beloved marine species.

The video, posted to r/VisitingIceland, shows the two visitors laughing and throwing rocks at seals for no clear reason. Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear. "We unfortunately saw this today, repeatedly …" they said, ending with a request for advice about reporting the behavior.

Iceland is home to two resident seal species, the grey seal and the harbor seal; it's not clear which was being harassed in the clip. Both have suffered significant population declines in recent years.

Based on the regularly conducted aerial surveys since 1982, grey seals have lost over half their population, while harbor seals have lost almost 70% of their numbers. The Icelandic seal depopulation is part of a broader global trend. Bycatch from commercial fishing, sea ice loss, and ocean acidification are all factors in the overall decline.

Of course, even if the seals weren't under threat, the tourists' behavior would still be unacceptable. Whether an animal is provoked or not, if it injures a human, it may be euthanized.

Unfortunately, ill-mannered visitors can cause problems in any environment, and National Parks across the United States know this only too well. Tourists are equally adept at putting themselves and others at risk in Europe, too.





It's all especially unfortunate because spending time in nature is wonderful for one's mind and body. Similarly, eco-tourism can help support key habitats, provided the visitors adhere to the simple motto of leaving nature as they found it.

The comments shared the original poster's frustration. One seethed, "This really makes me disappointed. Some people don't deserve to travel."

"Such a weird thing to do," another responded. One commenter held nothing back in an explicit but understandable rant, "Holy s***. Imagine wanting to hurt a f****** seal. I can't even relate to that impulse as a human."

"Whatever happened to leave the area better than you found it? It's a rule everyone should live by," one commenter said, invoking the 'leave no trace' principle.

