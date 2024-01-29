Photos of entitled tourists ignoring warning signs for photo opportunity sparks outrage online: ‘Can’t they read or do they really care?’

“They are going to take away the sightseeing privilege for everyone.”

Many tourists want selfies when they visit Ireland’s Cliffs of Moher — and some are willing to put their lives and the lives of others on the line to get them.

As Instagram photos shared by Tourons of National Park (@touronsofnationalparks) show, several tourists chose to ignore or didn’t see warning signs during a recent visit to the Cliffs of Moher.

These tourons, aka tourists acting like morons, went right past “Do Not Enter” and “Danger Hazard Area” signs to snap selfies.

The Cliffs of Moher are a beautiful attraction along the Atlantic Ocean and a special protection area for seabirds, but they don’t come without dangers. The website urges visitors to stick to the safe, paved pathways that line the 8-mile trek. In addition to high winds that can be dangerous to anyone getting too close to the edge of the cliffs, erosion can make some grass areas unstable and unsafe to walk on.

Understanding and protecting our natural world begins with respect for the sanctity of sites like the Cliffs of Moher, where safety and preservation should be our foremost priorities. The recklessness and entitlement of these people at the Cliffs of Moher and other global destinations is unacceptable. It puts undue stress on wildlife and bystanders, along with park rangers and other officials responsible for protecting the ecosystem.

On top of that, people who don’t follow guidelines can endanger animals, leading to attacks. If an animal attacks a person, it may be euthanized, regardless of whether or not it was provoked.

Respect for the natural world is a must at the Cliffs of Moher and everywhere else. But it’s not a priority for many tourons — just look at the recent actions of some tourists, including getting selfies with a wildfire, tempting fate with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, and encroaching on moose at a national park.

Perhaps it’s best to use the actions of the Cliffs of Moher tourists and others worldwide as an opportunity to learn and grow. These instances underscore the critical need for people to educate themselves about respecting and interacting with nature to protect the environment and wildlife.

“I was there and tourons still climbed the barrier and went down to the very edge to take selfies. My bus driver said to plan on extra space for the ride back,” one person said in a comment on the photos.

Someone else wrote: “I don’t wish harm on anyone, but they are going to take away the sightseeing privilege for everyone.”

“These people are putting everyone in danger. Why are people doing stupid things? Can’t they read or do they really care?” another person commented.

