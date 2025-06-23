Experts make 'most distressing' discovery after examining stranded porpoise: 'It was quite emotional for all of us'

And while each case is heartbreaking on its own, it's part of a much bigger pattern.

Commercial fishing nets trapped a porpoise that later washed up on a beach in England, showing the danger of one of the ocean's deadliest hazards. In a heartbreaking twist, a postmortem exam revealed that the porpoise was pregnant, carrying a near-term calf when she died.

"In nearly 20 years of undertaking this work, I have rarely seen a female so close to term," said James Barnett of the Cornwall Marine Pathology Team, per the BBC. "It was quite emotional for all of us."

Barnett characterized the examination as the "most distressing he has ever seen."

What's happening?

The young porpoise was found April 18 by volunteers from the Cornwall Wildlife Trust. She had washed up on Pentewan Beach near St. Austell in Cornwall, displaying "clear signs of entanglement" in what investigators believe was gillnetting — curtain-like netting used in commercial fishing that can trap animals passing through that are not its target.

This kind of accidental entanglement is tragically common and has a name: bycatch. It occurs when fishing equipment intended for other species ends up snaring unintended marine life, such as dolphins, turtles, and porpoises. Tragically, it's estimated that bycatch kills over 1,000 harbor porpoises yearly in the United Kingdom, according to the BBC.

And while each case is heartbreaking on its own, it's part of a much bigger pattern. Across the U.K. and beyond, marine rescue teams are seeing a rise in strandings tied to fishing gear — a sign that current practices are putting more than just target species at risk.

Why is this fishing net entanglement event concerning?

Beyond the emotional impact of a mother and her unborn calf dying preventably, this event points to a larger issue: Our fishing practices are threatening marine ecosystems and the animals that depend on them.

Manufacturers make much of their netting equipment out of plastic, a material that doesn't break down easily. When fishers lose or discard nets, they continue to catch and kill marine life for decades, all while contributing to the growing problem of ocean plastic pollution. That plastic doesn't just harm animals — it breaks down into microplastics that enter our food chain and water systems, affecting human health, too.

What's being done about fishing net entanglements?

Groups like Cornwall Wildlife Trust are working to track strandings, raise awareness, and advocate for stronger fishing regulations. Solutions like biodegradable gear, exclusion zones around key habitats, and acoustic "pingers" — devices that emit warning sounds to help porpoises avoid nets — are already showing promise.

We can all play a part in protecting healthy oceans, whether it's choosing more sustainably caught seafood, reducing the use of single-use plastics, or supporting the individuals and organizations working to protect marine life. Small actions really do add up — and the more we speak up, the more pressure there is for real change.

