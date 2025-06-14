  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts issue warning over cause of seal's heartbreaking predicament on beach: 'Can make short lives miserable'

The hazard extends to humans too.

A charity has issued a warning to beachgoers in Norfolk, England: Pick up your trash or risk the lives of local animals.

Friends of Horsey Seals, an organization that protects Atlantic grey seals, was called to a Norfolk beach after a visitor spotted a seal in distress. The seal, named Bongo, had a plastic ring around its neck, which had cut the animal. Rescuers from Friends of Horsey Seals saved Bongo and took the seal to a nearby animal hospital to recover.

"What we leave behind can make short lives miserable," the charity posted on Facebook.

Plastic waste is one of the most abundant sources of pollution in our oceans. Up to 13 million tons of plastic are dumped into oceans each year, according to Conservation International. The pollution threatens the lives of marine animals such as Bongo.

But that hazard extends to us too, as microplastics ingested by sea animals can be consumed by humans through seafood. Microplastics can have negative effects on our health, including increased risks of heart disease, cancer, and cognitive decline.

You can help combat these issues by reducing your plastic use and getting involved in local climate actions such as beach cleanups. You can also donate to climate charities to support organizations that are fighting against pollution.

In Norfolk and nearby areas in the United Kingdom, Friends of Horsey Seals helps protect grey seal colonies, rescue grey seals in need, and educate others about how to assist in local conservation efforts. 

Friends of Horsey Seals has launched a campaign to stop the import and sale of flying plastic ring toys in the U.K., as they are increasingly harming grey seals in the area. The charity created a Change.org petition for this cause, which has received over 35,000 signatures. 

