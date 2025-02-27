Researchers warn of troubling heart risk tied to everyday food packaging: 'An unrecognized risk factor'

New research has revealed that exposure to microplastics could damage our hearts, leading to troubling health consequences.

What's happening?

A team of Italian scientists studied human coronary artery smooth muscle cells exposed to polyethylene and polystyrene, two common plastics used in food packaging. News Medical Life Sciences summarized the results, reporting that exposure to these plastics was associated with damage to blood vessels, which can trigger inflammation and cellular changes linked to cardiovascular disease.

Why is this study important?

"Altogether, these findings underline that [microplastic] exposure may represent an unrecognized risk factor for the development of cardiovascular disease, specifically atherosclerosis," the study's authors stated.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, accounting for over 30% of all deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Atherosclerosis is characterized by the hardening of arteries from plaque buildup, which can lead to complications including heart attack and stroke, the Cleveland Clinic explains.

Plus, this study adds to a growing body of research related to the broader health impacts of microplastics, tiny plastic particles that break off from larger plastics as they degrade. For instance, one study suggested that microplastics can affect the functioning of a nervous system connected to digestion. Another paper linked them to chronic kidney disease.

What's being done about microplastics?

To reduce our exposure to microplastics, we must also reduce our dependence on plastic. For instance, you can opt for a reusable water bottle, take a reusable shopping bag on your next grocery run, and pack your own to-go containers when you eat out.

Meanwhile, countries such as England and France have banned plastic cutlery for most fast food and takeout meals, and India banned a selection of single-use plastics in 2022. Plus, alternatives to plastic are becoming more popular — these include materials made of seaweed and recycled fungus.

