Officials issue warning after rise in 'horrific' seal deaths from plastic toys: 'Died a slow and painful death'

"Thirty seals have been found dead with plastic rings around their necks in the last five years."

Flying plastic ring toys are killing seals because they get trapped around the animals' necks.

Seaside shops sell these toys for people to play with in the water, but they put wildlife at risk of strangulation.

What's happening?

As the BBC reported, the Yorkshire Seal Group has asked local business owners to stop selling flying disc toys because they entrap seals.

This group's mission is to protect Atlantic gray seals and raise awareness about the risks these animals face. It has become a significant issue in Bridlington, a U.K. seaside town in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The group's Clair Murgatroyd said that seals have "died a slow and painful death" after getting the toy rings trapped around their necks.

"Thirty seals have been found dead with plastic rings around their necks in the last five years," Councillor Jayne Phoenix, representing Bridlington North, said, calling the deaths "horrific."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why are seal deaths important?

As with many risks wildlife face, human activity is causing these very preventable seal deaths.

At this local beach and many others, people visit to play games and have fun with loved ones. However, they are often unaware of the dangers their activities cause to local animals.

Rather than scold beachgoers or shop owners, it's important to educate the public about wildlife risks so that we can do our best to protect native species.

🗣️ Do you think we use too much plastic in America?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Seals play a vital role in marine ecosystems by regulating fish and squid populations. Healthy seal populations are strong indicators of a well-balanced marine environment, yet they are often victims of floating garbage and dangerous plastic waste.

What's being done to keep marine animals safe?

Fortunately, many major retailers have already stopped selling plastic toys for the sake of local wildlife. The East Riding of Yorkshire Council joined forces with the Yorkshire Seal Group to raise awareness about the issue locally.

Advocates have written to independent shops along the coast to warn them about the danger the toys pose to seals. One shop owner was "horrified" to learn about the problem and promptly removed the products from their shelves, Murgatroyd said.

You, too, can take local action to protect wildlife from the effects of human activity and our rapidly overheating planet. Consider finding a local organization that focuses on the issues you care about, or start a petition or community group if one does not already exist to address your concerns.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.