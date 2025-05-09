Researchers make disturbing discovery after testing wastewater for hidden contaminants: 'Potential long-term serious human health impacts'

"We can get exposure through simple actions like drinking water, doing laundry or watering plants."

According to a recent report from the University of Texas at Arlington posted to Phys.org, microplastics are evading wastewater treatment processes, which means that microplastics can still be found in our waters. Research has well established the danger that microplastics pose to both human and wildlife health.

What's happening?

Plastic is a cheap and toxic material that breaks down into microplastics — defined as plastic particles measuring five millimeters or less. As it deteriorates, the plastic becomes embedded into the earth's soil, allowing it to seep into the water supply.

Microplastics have been found in (post-mortem) human organs, including the kidneys, brain, and liver, as well as in the digestive tracts of Nile-caught tilapia fish. These small plastic particles have contaminated almost every little nook of the planet.

While wastewater treatment facilities do attempt to filter out microplastics, "complete removal remains unattainable with current technologies," said Dr. Un-Jung Kim, assistant professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at UT Arlington, per the article on Phys.org.

Even though they are found in trace amounts, Dr. Kim noted, "We can get exposure through simple actions like drinking water, doing laundry or watering plants, leading to potential long-term serious human health impacts such as cardiovascular disease and cancer," per the university's report.

Why are microplastics concerning?

As microplastics accumulate in different parts of the human body, they can lead to more serious health conditions.

Research has identified a strong association between the amount of microplastics in the brain and dementia. Microplastics have also been found to damage blood vessels, which leads to inflammation and cellular changes linked to cardiovascular disease. Plastic particles in the body can also lead to cancer by facilitating the spread of cancer cells.

Humans aren't the only ones affected by microplastics. Plastic-contaminated environments like the soil and water can harm wildlife, causing a decline in feeding behavior and fertility.

Without effective methods to filter and contain microplastics, the cycle of contamination continues to affect human and wildlife health.

What's being done about microplastics?

Despite the permanence of microplastics in the environment, scientists are working hard to develop innovative solutions to better contain them.

Researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, have created a magnetic nano-pillared adsorbent to filter microplastics from water in as little as an hour. Scientists at North Carolina State University have created a self-dispersing microcleaner technology that captures microplastics as they sink in water.

Consumers can help tackle microplastic pollution by choosing alternative products made from non-plastic materials. For clothing, choose clothes made from natural fibers such as cotton or linen. For common household products, such as bento lunch boxes or kitchen cleaning brushes, try glass containers or wooden cleaning brushes.

Each replacement you make helps reduce the amount of plastic we use, helping to limit the toxic contaminants in our water supply.

