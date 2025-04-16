Researchers uncover alarming issue after studying sea turtles: 'The finding … was quite shocking'

Research on microplastics is still ongoing — but what we know so far is deeply troubling.

Scientists recently made a concerning discovery in the reproductive systems of male sea turtles: high concentrations of microplastics. Now, researchers worry these tiny plastic particles could threaten the survival of the endangered species.

What's happening?

A recent study in the journal Marine Environmental Research found "significantly higher concentrations" of microplastics in the reproductive organs of male sea turtles. Scientists also discovered microplastics in the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, muscles, body fat, stomach, and intestines of both male and female turtles.

The study, led by scientists at the University of Manchester, examined the bodies of 10 loggerhead sea turtles that died after being accidentally caught in fishing nets. Foreign microparticles were found in 98.8% of all tissue samples, and around 70% of those particles were microplastics.

"Although we have been aware that [sea turtles] ingest plastic throughout their range, the finding of microplastics in almost every tissue sample was quite shocking," lead author Leah Costello said in a press release.

Microplastics — or plastic fragments smaller than 5 millimeters — typically form as larger plastic waste breaks down. These tiny plastic particles pollute oceans, rivers, soil, and even the air we breathe. And they can end up in our bodies — and the bodies of sea turtles.

Polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyester fibers were the most common microplastics found in the sea turtles.

Polypropylene is used in food packaging, bottle caps, ropes, personal care products, and fishing gear — all items that often end up in the ocean. Polyethylene is used to make plastic bags, which loggerhead turtles often mistake for jellyfish and accidentally ingest. Polyester, a plastic-based fabric, enters waterways through clothing manufacturing and laundering.

In the research, scientists reported seeing cotton microfibers embedded in loggerhead heart tissue.

Why is this an important discovery?

Research on microplastics is still ongoing, but what we know so far is deeply troubling.

According to the researchers, 3.3 million tons of microplastics are released into the environment annually, along with 5.8 million tons of larger plastic waste that can break down into microplastics over time.

These tiny plastic particles are now widespread in global waterways — the same habitats sea turtles rely on to survive. Already threatened by habitat loss and climate change, sea turtles now face this added danger.

The University of Manchester scientists say this is the first study to show that microplastics can move from a sea turtle's gut to other parts of its body. Since plastic can remain in a turtle's digestive system for up to four months, the scientists speculate microplastics may cross into other organs through the circulatory system.

Ingesting microplastics has been linked to inflammation, liver and gut damage, and hormone disruption in animals — health impacts likely mirrored in sea turtles.

"Microplastic accumulation is likely to be associated with organ damage and toxicity in these incredible marine reptiles that can live for 70 years," study co-author Holly Shiels said in a statement. "Of particular concern is the impact on reproduction … which could spell trouble for the stability of these already vulnerable sea turtle populations."

Humans aren't immune to microplastic-caused health problems. Microplastics have been linked to reproductive issues, cancers, and damage to the lungs, liver, and gut in humans, according to Harvard Medicine.

What's being done about the prevalence of microplastics?

Scientists are still learning how microplastics impact animals, people, and the planet. That's why the study's authors emphasize the need for further research to "more broadly assess the biological and health impacts of microplastic on sea turtle reproduction."

While we can't avoid microplastics entirely, we can take steps to limit our exposure. Small actions such as choosing clothing made from natural fibers, avoiding plastic food and product packaging, and using reusable shopping bags instead of single-use plastic bags can help.

Since microplastics can also be inhaled, regular vacuuming and using a HEPA-grade air purifier can help reduce exposure at home.

