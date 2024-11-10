Wildlife experts makes incredible save against the odds — here's what happened

"With their population dwindling, each … plays a vital role in their survival."

A lost sea turtle once near death is now thriving in her natural habitat — and it's all thanks to an intrepid team of wildlife experts. The subtropical turtle named Moira was found almost frozen to death in cold Canadian waters back in February, according to a report by Oregon Public Broadcasting.

A father and son first discovered a cold-stunned Moira on the southern tip of Vancouver Island earlier this year. The hypothermic 80-pound loggerhead turtle was floating almost lifelessly in a kelp bed. Seeing a loggerhead turtle in Vancouver is exceedingly rare. Moira's appearance was only the second confirmed sighting of a loggerhead in British Columbia waters.

According to Vancouver Aquarium, Moira's body temperature was just 8.4 degrees Celsius (47.1 Fahrenheit) — far below the 20-degree to 25-degree Celsius range for healthy loggerheads. Simply put, Moira was in trouble. Vancouver Aquarium took in the ill turtle, nursing her back to health over several months.

In late October, Moira was ready to return to warmer waters off the coast of California. The endangered species transportation nonprofit Turtles Fly Too medevacked Moira to San Diego. There, she spent two days under observation at SeaWorld California, where veterinarians assessed her readiness to return to the wild.

Moira was ready.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and SeaWorld staffers released Moira in the San Diego Bay, a much more suitable habitat for the loggerhead. Before her release, Moria's carers glued a small satellite transmitter to her shell. Tracking turtles via satellite is a key way that wildlife officials and conservationists monitor vulnerable populations and learn more about threats to endangered species.

Within a day, Moira swam dozens of miles, crossing into Mexican waters. You can track Moira's movements here.

Loggerhead turtles are an endangered species in the U.S., listed as "threatened" under the Endangered Species Act since 1978. According to the National Marine Fisheries Service, loggerhead turtle populations dwindled largely due to the aquatic creatures getting tangled in fishing gear. Loggerheads are also threatened by climate change impacts including loss of habitats, warming global temperatures, and severe storms. Marine pollution like discarded plastics, tangled fishing lines, and oil spills also threaten turtles like Moira.

"With their population dwindling, each turtle — particularly females, who are essential to the species' reproductive capacity — plays a vital role in their survival," a Vancouver Aquarium press release states.

Officials told Oregon Public Broadcasting that Moira is likely 15 to 20 years old. According to the National Marine Fisheries Service, loggerhead turtles are estimated to live more than 70 years.

Moira likely hatched on a beach in southern Japan, swimming some 6,000 miles to settle in Mexico. Loggerheads often travel north during warmer months, but some run into trouble when they find themselves too far out of their natural habitat.

The National Marine Fisheries Service reports that warming sea temperatures may cause sea turtles to settle in unsuitable environments where they are at risk for cold-stunning. Moira's extreme case of ending up in Vancouver shows how devastating it can be when changing global temperatures confuse a turtle's instincts.

