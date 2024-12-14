Woman issues warning about common material found in clothing that could be affecting your health: 'Pay attention now and you might notice'

"My body is sweating, trying to release the toxins that it's taking in from the clothes that I'm wearing."

Not all clothes are created equal — and some of them might be causing you more problems than you know, one TikToker explained.

What's happening?

Health influencer Chrissy (@itschrissyy7) shared a video explaining why she detests wearing synthetic materials, particularly polyester.

"Polyester clothes are awful for the environment but the industry is growing exponentially, risking our health when we wear them and our water quality when we wash them"

"Whenever I wear polyester, nylon, or spandex, I'm sweating profusely all day long," she said, "to the point when I went to the doctor and thought I had a sweating problem."

She explained: "Polyester is made of microplastics and a bunch of toxins that are just awful for the environment. So, when we are wearing these products, our skin is absorbing them … and our body is trying to get rid of it.









"My body is sweating, trying to release the toxins that it's taking in from the clothes that I'm wearing."

As a solution, Chrissy said, "I switched to wearing cotton clothes, and on the days that I wear 100% cotton, I don't sweat." She encouraged viewers to experiment for themselves, concluding, "Pay attention now and you might notice."

One commenter agreed, saying that her points were "100% true."

Why is polyester so bad?

As Chrissy mentioned, polyester contains toxins that aren't only bad for skin but also harmful to the environment at large. On the ingredients list are several known carcinogens as well as microplastics.

These tiny particles pack a major punch, having been linked to everything from dementia to fertility issues in humans and animals. Naturally, these findings led many people to be concerned about the long-term health impacts of regularly wearing polyester.

If that wasn't bad enough, a recent study published in the Textile Research Journal found that if smelling bad is a fear of yours, polyester is the enemy. It was found to retain and release sweat and other odorous compounds much more intensely than natural fibers including wool.

And when polyester garments are discarded — which is becoming increasingly common, as the average American only wears a piece of clothing seven to 10 times before tossing it, per the Ellen MacArthur Foundation — they gradually release those toxins and microplastics into the surrounding environment.

What are alternative options for clothing?

With more shoppers looking to move away from polyester and synthetic fabrics, companies are answering the call. Several clothing brands are feeling the pressure to use more sustainable materials, and apps such as DoneGood and Commons are great examples of marketplaces that only partner with vetted, sustainable brands.

Similarly, many shoppers look to buy naturally made clothing secondhand, whether in thrift shops or on platforms such as ThredUp. This allows them to enjoy lower price points and a much lower carbon footprint in one fell swoop — and that's always in style.

