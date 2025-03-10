Experts astounded by unbelievable shift in sea turtle populations: 'Resilience is the first word that comes to mind'

"This success story demonstrates that humanity has the ability to reverse."

When Dr. Jeffrey Seminoff thinks of sea turtles, "resilience is the first word that comes to mind."

Sea turtles have become an emblem of the climate movement and its relation to the health of our oceans.

According to a summary on Phys.org from Deakin University, which worked with Dr. Seminoff of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on a recent study, "Global [sea turtle] declines occurred due to market-driven hunting, fishing net entanglement, and the loss of nesting habitats." That said, the Deakin researchers continued, "increased legal protections and conservation initiatives have helped monitor and safeguard nesting sites."

The study, published in Nature Reviews Biodiversity, shows population increases across multiple types of sea turtle, including green, hawksbill, and flatback sea turtles.

Sea turtles are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the changing climate, so finding an increase in their population is a step in the right direction. Preserving sea turtles helps to keep the ecosystems of the oceans in balance.

While this population growth is a testament to great conservation work, there is more work to be done.

Sea turtles are still in danger from the hazards of the warming planet and human pollution. For one, increased hurricane strength threatens their nesting grounds. Scientists and beachgoers alike have also encountered turtles with large amounts of plastic in their stomachs or entangled in nets.

As we move to preserve the beauty of sea turtles, people have been stepping up. Scientists have taken a special interest in sea turtle conservation. One such project is a floating rehabilitation center for turtles. The structure offers an enclosed space for injured turtles to recover in their natural habitat.

Many groups teach people to protect sea turtle eggs and vacation responsibly. Individuals have done their part too. One beachgoer took a break from soaking up the sun to help a sea turtle that was flipped on its back.

Although they are beautiful animals, they are best observed from a distance, as they are a protected species, and touching them can disrupt their microbiomes.

You can use your voice to help protect our oceans, sea turtle populations, and other vulnerable species. Working together, we can create a cleaner, safer future for all.

As Dr. Seminoff said, "This success story demonstrates that humanity has the ability to reverse biodiversity loss when we commit to concerted conservation efforts."

