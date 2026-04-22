San Diego has so much excess drinking water that it's selling it to states in desperate need

"You've got to be able to move water from where it is to where it's needed."

As the climate reshapes the rules of survival, flexibility may become the most valuable resource.

In a striking example of adaptation, San Diego is turning ocean water into a potential lifeline for the drought-stricken West, according to the Wall Street Journal.

With the flow of the Colorado River steadily declining, Arizona and Nevada are negotiating a first-of-its-kind agreement with the San Diego County Water Authority to secure a more reliable drinking water supply from the region's state-of-the-art desalination facility.

The Colorado River supplies water to roughly 40 million people across seven states, but it's under mounting pressure from population growth and a warming climate. Key reservoirs, including Lake Mead, have dropped to historic low levels.

San Diego's response offers a compelling model for long-term planning.

After a devastating five-year drought that ended in 1992, the region invested billions to reduce its dependence on imported water. Today, it relies on far more diversified sources, including the Carlsbad desalination plant, the largest of its kind in North America.

As a result, San Diego now stands out in a region marked by scarcity, with a rare surplus in water capacity.

"The cry was 'never again,'" said Bob Yamada, San Diego County Water Authority's former head of water resources, per the Wall Street Journal.

Rather than physically transporting water across state lines, the proposed deal would rely on water transfers. In simple terms, Arizona and Nevada would help fund San Diego's desalinated supply in exchange for access to a portion of California's allocation from the Colorado River.

The arrangement could provide enough water for up to 500,000 people.

As droughts intensify and extreme heat strains existing supplies, households may face rising utility costs, stricter water restrictions, and risks to critical sectors like agriculture and food production. Securing reliable, innovative water sources is key to maintaining community stability and supporting local economies under growing pressures.

San Diego's approach shows what's possible with long-term investment and conservation.

After decades of water-saving efforts, residents have nearly halved their usage, leaving the city with surplus supply it can now share.

"I think we're moving to a realization," said Gary Arant, the former longtime general manager of the Valley Center Municipal Water District, per the Wall Street Journal. "You've got to be able to move water from where it is to where it's needed."

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