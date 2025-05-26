Experts warn of dramatic spikes in US households' energy bills this summer: 'Unprecedented'

"Make sure your air conditioners are ready for another hot summer across much of the country."

A new AccuWeather report forecasts searing temperatures, more frequent droughts, and higher power bills across large swaths of the United States this summer.

What's happening?

According to the news release shared by PR Newswire, hotter weather is expected to impact millions of Americans, with meteorologists predicting temperatures three degrees or higher above average for much of the U.S. Higher energy bills are expected as people crank up the air conditioning to find relief.

"Make sure your air conditioners are ready for another hot summer across much of the country, especially the western and central U.S. We expect a summer with more extremes, including extreme heat waves, expanding drought and the potential for big wildfires and major hurricanes later in the summer," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said.

Droughts across the western U.S. could spark wildfires, even during monsoon season when thunderstorms trigger lightning strikes that hit dry landscape and potentially cause it to burn.

Overall temperatures are projected to climb above historical averages in 45 states, with 14 in the central and western U.S. expected to see the highest temperatures.

Why is warmer weather and high energy bills concerning?

Heatwaves are extremely dangerous for the elderly, young, immunocompromised, or anyone without air conditioning, as extreme heat causes more deaths than hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, and cold weather combined, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist and climate expert Brett Anderson.

The impacts of scorching summer temperatures are usually worse in major cities, where the urban heat island effect makes the surrounding air feel hotter than it would in rural or suburban areas because of the dark-colored asphalt and concrete buildings.

If someone lacks air conditioning, they're at a higher risk of experiencing heat-related illnesses and other health issues. In highly humid climates, warm weather can be even deadlier because the body struggles to maintain a safe core temperature without the ability to cool down through sweating.

Recent studies show an alarming increase in heat-related deaths over the past two decades across the U.S., and the trend is likely to continue as global temperatures continue to climb because of the shifting climate.

Human activities — namely the burning of dirty fuels such as oil and gas — are driving rapid changes in the climate that are contributing to more extreme weather. Scientists have been observing these long-term shifts in weather patterns since the mid-1800s, but the effects haven't been felt to an extreme degree until the past decade.

NASA reported that "the rate of change since the mid-20th century is unprecedented over millennia."

"While Earth's climate has changed throughout its history, the current warming is happening at a rate not seen in the past 10,000 years," it added.

Rising global temperatures act like "steroids for weather," as climate tech investor Molly Wood explained. Burning dirty fuels causes the atmosphere to trap excess heat and hold more moisture, which triggers more intense storms, hurricanes, wildfires, and every other kind of natural disaster.

What's being done to combat extreme weather?

Addressing the overheating planet is costly, but ignoring the consequences is far more expensive. Luckily, governments, climate tech companies, and other organizations have come up with solutions to help us withstand the effects of the warming world. For example, the U.S. government just unlocked $7 billion in solar panel incentives that will help homeowners switch to cleaner energy that can reduce the pollution in the atmosphere, thereby contributing to a cooler planet.

Companies have also made breakthroughs in battery tech that allow for longer storage, increasing grid resiliency and ensuring people have enough power at night when demand peaks.

Installing solar panels with a backup battery system can make your home safer and more prepared to handle extreme weather events during power outages. Plus, your energy costs will be drastically lower or even reduced to nothing, allowing you to save that money for other home improvements that increase security as the climate shifts.

If you're interested in going solar, the online marketplace EnergySage offers a free service that allows you to compare quotes from vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

