Researchers issue warning as relentless droughts devastate global food supply: 'No country is immune'

Around the world, families are seeing higher food prices linked to more extreme weather, which is being driven by rising global temperatures. From Mexico City to Zimbabwe and the Amazon basin, experts warn that relentless drought is unraveling food systems that people rely on to survive.

In a new report, global experts call the findings "a blistering reminder" of what happens when record-breaking heat meets underprepared infrastructure and a warming planet.

What's happening?

As covered by Grist, a joint report from the U.S. National Drought Mitigation Center and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification documents what may be the most widespread food and water disruption in recent history.

In Zimbabwe, rivers have dried up, cattle have died, and child malnutrition has doubled. In Mexico City, a yearslong water crisis sent food prices skyrocketing, with cilantro reportedly rising 400% in price. And in the Amazon basin, water levels dropped so low that mass fish die-offs contaminated local drinking supplies, forcing residents to dig wells or wait for airlifted emergency aid.

These regional emergencies are already having ripple effects. The study found that the combined toll of extreme heat, El Niño, and inefficient water management has disrupted agricultural production across multiple continents, with experts warning the economic shock waves are far from over. "No country is immune when critical water-dependent systems start to collapse," said report co-author Cody Knutson.

Why are extreme droughts concerning?

When drought hits major food-producing regions, the results show up everywhere, from empty fields to inflated grocery prices. Millions are already facing food insecurity, and rising temperatures are likely to make these disasters more frequent and more intense.

The authors emphasize that these crises don't happen in isolation. Global food systems are interconnected, meaning a rice shortage in Vietnam or a failed corn harvest in Africa can push prices up for consumers worldwide. And that's before factoring in how water scarcity affects sanitation, public health, and entire ecosystems.

"Drought is not just a weather event," said NDMC Assistant Director Kelly Helm Smith. "It can be a social, economic, and environmental emergency."

What can I do to help?

While large-scale action is needed from governments and industries, everyday people can play a role too. Reducing food waste, supporting drought-resilient farming practices, and choosing eco-friendly grocery options all contribute to a more secure food future. Shopping smarter at the grocery store can reduce your grocery bills and your carbon footprint.

On the policy level, experts say we need stronger early warning systems, modernized water infrastructure, and equitable food distribution programs to help communities adapt to new climate realities. The report emphasizes that global cooperation is crucial — especially to protect the most vulnerable populations from being left behind.

