Officials issue urgent warning after alarming river discovery sparks concern: 'Much more aggressive than our ... species'

Officials in Colorado are sounding the alarm over the presence of an aggressive invasive species that poses a serious threat to local wildlife.

What's happening?

According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the rusty crayfish was located in the West Fork Little Thompson River in northern Colorado. Described as "an aquatic nuisance species," the rusty crayfish was first spotted by a member of the public through a species identification app on April 7.

On April 18, CPW confirmed that the rusty crayfish had made its way into the river. The department revealed that it will conduct additional surveys of the Little Thompson River to determine the exact population of the invasive species.

Photo Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

This is the first time that the rusty crayfish has been officially sighted in the Little Thompson River. Overall, it marks just the second time the species has been identified east of the Continental Divide in Colorado.

Why is the presence of the rusty crayfish important?

Native to the Ohio River basin, rusty crayfish are thought to have been introduced to Colorado by anglers ​​who used the species as bait, according to CBS News. Unused rusty crayfish may have then been dumped into waterways. Wildlife officials say that rusty crayfish are larger, more aggressive freshwater crayfish than other crayfish species native to the state.

Robert Walters, invasive species program manager at CPW, emphasized the significant impact that the rusty crayfish can have on the local ecosystem.

"Rusty crayfish are much more aggressive than our native crayfish species and are not an ideal food source for our sportfish," Walters said in the press release.

"They also eat aquatic vegetation, which native fish rely on for spawning, cover and food," Walters added.

Aquatic invasive species such as the rusty crayfish can severely impact local ecosystems by outcompeting native species, altering habitats, reducing biodiversity, and disrupting the food chain. Not only can this harm local fishing opportunities, but it can also promote the spread of diseases, affecting both the environment and human health.

What's being done about the rusty crayfish?

Because of the rusty crayfish's insatiable appetite and propensity for high reproduction rates, its emergence has caused concern among CPW officials. However, there are steps that the public can take to help stop the spread of the rusty crayfish and other invasive species.

As noted by CPW, the cleaning, draining, and drying of any watercraft used in the state's waterways can be invaluable in limiting the growth of invasive species. For this reason, the state also requires inspections for trailered and motorized watercraft at state parks and wildlife offices.

Any boater who has used their watercraft outside the state must tell inspectors. This helps prevent the potential spread of any invasive species.

