Researchers make devastating discovery while testing water in iconic river — here's what you need to know

"That highlights the pervasive nature of this pollutant and its potential ecological risks."

A research team discovered microplastics in every aspect of an important Bangladeshi river — the water, the sediment, and the bodies of aquatic insects.

They are calling for additional monitoring of local waterways due to the crucial role of aquatic insects in local ecosystems.

What's happening?

The researchers affiliated with Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh published their findings in the journal Nature.

They focused their study on the Dhaleshwari River in central Bangladesh, which has great economic and cultural significance but faces environmental challenges due to industrial waste. Much of this pollution comes from tanneries that use chemicals to process animal skins into leather.

People once used this river for drinking water, bathing, fishing, and irrigation. However, the river's quality has significantly degraded due to dumped waste from tanneries, other industries, and households.

The researchers collected 100 samples of six aquatic organisms, 30 samples of sediment from 10 locations, and 30 samples of water from 10 locations. The results revealed an abundance of microplastics in all samples taken.

"That highlights the pervasive nature of this pollutant and its potential ecological risks," the researchers wrote. "Aquatic insects, serving as bioindicators, reflect the bioavailability and possible trophic transfer of these pollutants, indicating a direct threat to higher trophic levels and the overall health of the ecosystem."

Why are microplastics in aquatic species concerning?

Microplastics are pervasive pollutants and enter the digestive tracts of aquatic insects, fish, and other species.

They often contain harmful chemicals that impact the bodies of organisms that consume them. This disrupts entire ecosystems since aquatic creatures rely on each other for food and habitat. These tiny but dangerous particles work their way up the food chain to impact humans who use natural water sources for various purposes.

Microplastics are being discovered in iconic waterways worldwide. Their prevalence is changing how we think about plastic pollution, which is getting worse each year as plastic demand and consumption increase.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done to control microplastics in our water?

The research team working in Bangladesh recommended further research into the impacts of microplastics on aquatic insects' bodies since these species are crucial to the local ecosystem.

Meanwhile, other researchers have been studying microplastics and insects to understand how plastic particles contaminate bodies and create serious health risks. Some insects, like the darkling beetle in Kenya, could be useful in breaking down plastic pollution.

You can minimize your microplastic risks by avoiding single-use plastic products in every way possible. Be mindful of microplastic contamination in natural water sources you use for drinking and recreation. Also, make a point to find sustainable, non-plastic alternatives for everything from kids' toys to cleaning products, beauty products, and food containers.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.