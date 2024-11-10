Startup creates waves in maritime industry with first-of-its-kind electric watercraft: 'This is an extraordinary milestone'

Maritime startup Navier has delivered its first electric hydrofoiling boat to a customer, Electrek reported.

The Navier N30 is reportedly 90% more efficient than most similarly sized boats due to its combination of hydrofoiling and electrification. Hydrofoiling describes the design that essentially functions as a wing underneath the boat's hull, allowing it to hover just above the water. This reduces friction, allowing the boat to zoom around while expending minimal energy.

That's a big improvement over traditional boats, which run on gas and consume approximately 1.5 million gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel every year, accounting for nearly 15 million tons of planet-overheating air pollution, according to the Liquid Grid.

"This is an extraordinary milestone," Navier founder and CEO Sampriti Bhattacharyya said at an event. "The N30 is not only the first all-electric hydrofoiling boat in the U.S. market, it's also the longest range electric boat in the world, with the open variant getting almost 100 miles at cruising speed on a single charge."

Electrek took issue with Bhattacharyya calling his product the first all-electric hydrofoiling boat on the market, pointing to competitors such as Candela, Vessev, and Foil.One. However, market-related inaccuracies aside, it remains highly encouraging that boat lovers will soon have several options for vessels that do not release huge amounts of planet-overheating air pollution while in use.

"I love the new electric propulsion boats and the charging systems that I know may deliver longer range trips," wrote one Electrek commenter.

Another Bay Area-based commenter even reported seeing some of Navier's products in the wild, writing, "We see these guys out on the water at least every week when going for our daily dog walk along the bay. In the last few weeks instead of pulling them out after testing they leave them in the marina, perhaps they finally got charging set up so they don't have to drive them back to the warehouse at night."

