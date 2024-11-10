  • Tech Tech

Startup creates waves in maritime industry with first-of-its-kind electric watercraft: 'This is an extraordinary milestone'

The Navier N30 is reportedly 90% more efficient than most similarly sized boats.

by Jeremiah Budin
The Navier N30 is reportedly 90% more efficient than most similarly sized boats.

Photo Credit: Navier

Maritime startup Navier has delivered its first electric hydrofoiling boat to a customer, Electrek reported

The Navier N30 is reportedly 90% more efficient than most similarly sized boats due to its combination of hydrofoiling and electrification. Hydrofoiling describes the design that essentially functions as a wing underneath the boat's hull, allowing it to hover just above the water. This reduces friction, allowing the boat to zoom around while expending minimal energy.

That's a big improvement over traditional boats, which run on gas and consume approximately 1.5 million gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel every year, accounting for nearly 15 million tons of planet-overheating air pollution, according to the Liquid Grid.

🗣️ If you were going to buy an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🔘 Good driving range 🔋

🔘 Low sticker price 💰

🔘 High-tech features 🤖

🔘 Cheap maintenance 🔧

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"This is an extraordinary milestone," Navier founder and CEO Sampriti Bhattacharyya said at an event. "The N30 is not only the first all-electric hydrofoiling boat in the U.S. market, it's also the longest range electric boat in the world, with the open variant getting almost 100 miles at cruising speed on a single charge."

Electrek took issue with Bhattacharyya calling his product the first all-electric hydrofoiling boat on the market, pointing to competitors such as Candela, Vessev, and Foil.One. However, market-related inaccuracies aside, it remains highly encouraging that boat lovers will soon have several options for vessels that do not release huge amounts of planet-overheating air pollution while in use.

"I love the new electric propulsion boats and the charging systems that I know may deliver longer range trips," wrote one Electrek commenter.

Watch now: Expert explains why 'Google Street View' messaging works better than 'Google Earth' messaging

Another Bay Area-based commenter even reported seeing some of Navier's products in the wild, writing, "We see these guys out on the water at least every week when going for our daily dog walk along the bay. In the last few weeks instead of pulling them out after testing they leave them in the marina, perhaps they finally got charging set up so they don't have to drive them back to the warehouse at night."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x