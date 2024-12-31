New report details potential hazards of 'extremely alarming' developments in marine ecosystem: 'A dangerous course of action'

The Coral Triangle boasts the highest diversity of marine life and coral species in the world.

A troubling new report by the conservation mapping nonprofits Earth Insight and SkyTruth warns of the potential dangers of expanding oil and gas projects in the Pacific Coral Triangle, which is home to many endangered marine species.

What's happening?

As Mongabay detailed, the report warned that continuing to extract dirty fuels in the highly biodiverse Coral Triangle could threaten coral species and countless marine animals, contribute to noise pollution and ship traffic, and risk the possibility of oil spills.

According to the report, oil and gas expansion could push the marine ecosystem past the point of no return because rising global temperatures are already causing numerous stressors in the region.

Unfortunately, the demand for more energy is only increasing in Coral Triangle nations. By 2050, energy consumption in the area is projected to triple as the population increases, and while there has been a notable uptick in renewable growth, oil and gas projects are outpacing it. According to the report, over 100 offshore oil and gas blocks are being tapped for energy, with 450 more set aside for future drilling.

Furthermore, oil and gas operations are infringing on the Coral Triangle's fragile conservation zones, including 11% of the region's critical biodiversity areas, 16% of its marine protected zones, and 11% of its marine mammal areas. If all the existing oil and gas projects are approved, they will impact 16% of the Coral Triangle, equivalent to the size of Indonesia, according to the report.

Affendi Yang Amri, a coral reef ecologist at Malaysia's University of Malaya called the report's findings "extremely alarming," according to Mongabay.

"Expanding fossil fuel in the Coral Triangle is a dangerous course of action," Earth Insight's program director Florencia Librizzi said in a statement. "Not only does it threaten one of the world's most biodiverse marine ecosystems, it also jeopardizes the future of millions of people who rely on a clean ocean."

Why are the oil and gas projects concerning?

The Coral Triangle boasts the highest diversity of marine life and coral species in the world. It's home to a staggering 76% of all reef-building coral organisms, 15 of which aren't found anywhere else. The complex ecosystem also hosts endangered green turtles, oceanic manta rays, and more than 2,000 of the world's coral reef fish species.

If more oil, gas, and liquefied natural gas projects are approved, they could disrupt the ecosystem, threaten the habitats of numerous species, affect the incomes of coastal communities, and contribute to marine pollution.

The region has already been affected by far too many oil spills. Since 2020, SkyTruth has identified nearly 800 oil slicks — a film or layer of oil floating on the water — covering nearly 10,000 square miles in the Coral Triangle, per Mongabay.

Dirty fuel exploration in the area will also contribute to the overheating of our planet. Extracting, transporting, and burning oil and gas releases methane and carbon dioxide, both of which are considered the primary gases causing the climate crisis.

What's being done to protect the Coral Triangle?

Affendi told Mongabay the sustainability of energy projects must be considered to conserve the Coral Triangle ecosystems.

"We must adapt to co-exist with industrial activities that may be unavoidable in certain areas," he said. "This could mean implementing 'buffer zones' around critical habitats, more rigorous impact assessments, and requiring industries to use low-impact construction and operational techniques."

In addition, the report called for suspending dirty energy exploration in critical marine habitats within the region. It also recommended the International Maritime Organization designate the Coral Triangle as a Particularly Sensitive Sea Area, granting it special protection from international shipping.

In 2023, nearly 200 countries signed an unprecedented "High Seas Treaty" to protect the world's oceans and marine life. Once it's formally adopted, the treaty is expected to make a big difference in the fight to safeguard international waters.

One way to ensure the health of our oceans and the animals that inhabit them is to use less plastic. By opting for reusable or plastic-free alternatives, we can keep the oceans clean for the people, animals, and ecosystems that depend on them.

