Scientists raise red flag after making disturbing discovery while studying fish: 'Significant abnormalities'

The problem can have detrimental impacts to the food chain.

The presence of polystyrene microplastics in one of Asia's most important species of freshwater fish can cause severe complications in its overall health.

What's happening?

In a study published in the journal Agricultural and Biological Sciences, a team of researchers revealed that the development of the Labeo rohita, or Rohu, can be greatly impacted by microplastic pollution.

The researchers used a "comprehensive assessment of growth performance, hematological changes, and histopathological effects" to determine the effects of polystyrene microplastics. Over the course of a 90-day trial, the researchers fed 315 fish a range of diets that featured varied percentages of polystyrene microplastic contamination in canola meal.

According to the research, Rohu fingerlings that were given food with 2.5% polystyrene microplastic contamination saw a "notable decline in growth and feed consumption." While taking a closer look with a microscopic inspection, researchers found that the gut of these fish revealed "significant abnormalities in their intestines, including villi structure disruption and increased mucus cell proliferation."

As a result, the researchers concluded that "long-term polystyrene microplastic exposure may compromise fish well-being and nutritional uptake."

Why is plastic pollution important?

The Rohu fish is a very important fish in many Asian countries due to its nutritional value, economic significance, and cultural relevance. The fish has a valuable source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and various vitamins.

As noted by the polystyrene microplastic exposure in the Rohu, microplastic pollution can have detrimental impacts on the food chain. This can disrupt vulnerable ecosystems and ultimately harm biodiversity.

Polystyrene microplastics can be found in a wide number of consumer products. These include cosmetics, cleaning products, and food packaging. When these products are improperly discarded, the larger plastics can break down due to environmental factors such as weathering and sun exposure.

According to a UN Environment Programme report, around 400 million tons of plastic waste are produced around the globe every year. Despite this massive amount of waste, it is estimated that just 9% of this plastic waste is recycled. The remaining plastic waste ends up in regional landfills or is discarded as litter throughout the environment.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

As microplastics continue to find their way into the environment, many countries are actively attempting to push back on pollution. In June 2022, a $20 million grant was awarded to the Southeast Asia Regional Program on Combating Marine Plastics.

The initiative was created to reduce plastic consumption, increase recycling, and minimize the leakage of plastics into the environment in Southeast Asia.

You can also do your part to help prevent plastic pollution and curb the growing wave of microplastics affecting waterways across the world. There are several ways that you can learn to turn away from plastic and find more eco-friendly options, such as using multi-use bottles and bags and supporting brands with plastic-free packaging.

