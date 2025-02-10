Scientists sound alarm about tough-to-detect force wreaking havoc on food chains: 'A comprehensive threat to the health and longevity of organisms'

The world is interconnected, and what happens at lower levels eventually makes its way to the top.

A new study exploring the role of microplastics in terrestrial ecosystems such as rainforests suggests that micro- and nanoplastics that bioaccumulate in plants and organisms are transferred upward through the food chain, Earth.com reported.

What's happening?

In the study, researchers from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden at the Chinese Academy of Sciences proposed multiple pathways for how microplastics travel up the food chain.

Micro- and nanoplastics (MNPs) can be found on the surfaces of leaves and flowers, which are frequented and ingested by pollinators and herbivores. When MNP-contaminated leaves fall to the ground, decomposer organisms (fungi, bacteria, and invertebrates such as earthworms and microbes) ingest MNPs while processing the plant litter.

MNPs also leach into the soil, affecting mycorrhizal fungi as well as below-ground insects and soil-dwelling herbivores. Microplastics begin to travel up the food chain when predators consume prey that have ingested MNPs.

"These pathways illustrate the complexity of microplastic interactions within ecosystems and highlight their potential to disrupt ecological functions," Earth.com reported.

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics are small but have a crippling effect on plants, wildlife, and humans.

The Cool Down previously reported on the link between microplastic-exposed fruit flies and their intestinal damage, reduced ovary sizes, disrupted sleep cycles, and shorter life spans.

"Microplastics pose a comprehensive threat to the health and longevity of organisms," the fruit fly research leads said, per Medical Xpress.

As microplastics leach into and contaminate soil, plants and crops grow slower because they are deprived of essential soil nutrients, and soil microbes are negatively altered. Crops absorb MNPs from surrounding water, soil, and air, producing microplastic-contaminated food, which we consume.

Microplastics aren't just affecting certain organisms and environments without consequence. The world is interconnected, and what happens at lower levels eventually makes its way to the top.

What's being done about microplastics?

Researchers are working to develop green technology to tackle microplastics.

One team from the University of British Columbia created an affordable, portable device to detect MNPs in water. Another team of researchers at the University of Mississippi discovered that biochar, a form of processed waste, can filter microplastics from farm soil, at a success rate of 92.6%.

While these scientists are discovering innovative solutions for addressing the global microplastic problem, you can play a part in the solution by reducing your plastic consumption. Cut out single-use plastics and choose clothing products made with natural fibers. Avoid heating food in plastic containers, and consider getting a water filter that strains microplastics.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.