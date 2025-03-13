  • Tech Tech

Experts warn about shocking chemical exposure from food packaging: 'This … is a wake-up call'

"This research suggests they may be harming our cardiovascular system."

by Tina Deines
"This research suggests they may be harming our cardiovascular system."

Photo Credit: iStock

Microplastics — tiny pieces of plastic that have been found in everything from bottled water to meat — may be damaging our hearts, according to a new study.

What's happening?

A team of Italian researchers looked at how microplastics from polyethylene and polystyrene, plastics used in containers and food wrappers, affect human vascular smooth muscle cells.

They found that microplastics damaged these cells, which help keep blood vessels healthy.

The team also discovered that microplastics caused these cells to migrate, which could contribute to plaque buildup in the arteries, according to Eat This, Not That, which summarized the research. 

This process is linked to heart disease, strokes, and artery hardening, said Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician who was not affiliated with the study.

"This study is a wake-up call," Mercola told the publication. "We've long worried about how microplastics affect digestion, but this research suggests they may be harming our cardiovascular system too."

Watch now: Expert unpacks key issue with sustainable product packaging, marketing

Why is this study important?

Scientists have discovered microplastics throughout our bodies, including in the brain, kidneys, and liver. In fact, one recent study found concentrations in the brain equivalent to the size of an entire plastic spoon.

Although the health impacts of microplastics are still being studied, they have been tied to potential health harms such as cancer, dementia, and impaired blood flow in the brain.

What's being done about microplastics?

Microplastics are created when larger plastics break down over time and are tied to the larger plastics problem. Globally, we produce more than 450 million tons of plastic per year, with much of it ending up in landfills. 

Do you ever put plastic containers in your microwave?

No way 👎

Sometimes 🤷

Yes 👍

I don't have a microwave 🤓

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

To help, companies such as Pepsi are testing reusable packaging to take the place of plastic bottles. Meanwhile, countries such as England and France have banned plastic cutlery for most fast food and takeout, while major cities such as Los Angeles have banned Styrofoam products.

You can help by investing in items such as metal razors, reusable water bottles, and nonplastic sandwich bags.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x