Experts warn about shocking chemical exposure from food packaging: 'This … is a wake-up call'

Microplastics — tiny pieces of plastic that have been found in everything from bottled water to meat — may be damaging our hearts, according to a new study.

What's happening?

A team of Italian researchers looked at how microplastics from polyethylene and polystyrene, plastics used in containers and food wrappers, affect human vascular smooth muscle cells.

They found that microplastics damaged these cells, which help keep blood vessels healthy.

The team also discovered that microplastics caused these cells to migrate, which could contribute to plaque buildup in the arteries, according to Eat This, Not That, which summarized the research.

This process is linked to heart disease, strokes, and artery hardening, said Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician who was not affiliated with the study.

"This study is a wake-up call," Mercola told the publication. "We've long worried about how microplastics affect digestion, but this research suggests they may be harming our cardiovascular system too."

Why is this study important?

Scientists have discovered microplastics throughout our bodies, including in the brain, kidneys, and liver. In fact, one recent study found concentrations in the brain equivalent to the size of an entire plastic spoon.

Although the health impacts of microplastics are still being studied, they have been tied to potential health harms such as cancer, dementia, and impaired blood flow in the brain.

What's being done about microplastics?

Microplastics are created when larger plastics break down over time and are tied to the larger plastics problem. Globally, we produce more than 450 million tons of plastic per year, with much of it ending up in landfills.

To help, companies such as Pepsi are testing reusable packaging to take the place of plastic bottles. Meanwhile, countries such as England and France have banned plastic cutlery for most fast food and takeout, while major cities such as Los Angeles have banned Styrofoam products.

You can help by investing in items such as metal razors, reusable water bottles, and nonplastic sandwich bags.

