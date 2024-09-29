  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers raise serious concerns after uncovering new species during Antarctic sea exploration: 'Untold biodiversity that we're only beginning to understand'

"By naming this fish after the ship, we hope to honor its scientific contributions."

by Mike Taylor
"By naming this fish after the ship, we hope to honor its scientific contributions."

Photo Credit: Zootaxia

The discovery of a previously found but unknown species in Antarctica is highlighting the unique nature and vast expanse of the frigid continent.

What's happening?

The banded dragonfish, or Akarotaxis gouldae, has two distinct bars that differentiate it from the Antarctic dragonfish — Akarotaxis nudiceps — samples of which researchers obtained from museums across the world, as reported by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science in Phys.org. The team found larval specimens of the gouldae around the western Antarctic Peninsula, whereas the nudiceps' habitat is the wider Southern Ocean.

The study, under lead author Andrew Corso, a William & Mary Virginia Institute of Marine Science doctoral candidate, estimated the newly christened species is 780,000 years old.

The researchers honored a certain vital component of their work by naming the banded dragonfish after a supply vessel, the Laurence M. Gould, which was recently decommissioned for economic reasons, Phys.org noted.

"Antarctica is warming faster than anywhere in the Southern Hemisphere, and there is untold biodiversity in the region that we're only beginning to understand," Corso told the outlet. "By naming this fish after the ship, we hope to honor its scientific contributions while also bringing attention to the need for additional resources to study this unique ecosystem."

Why is this important?

The discovery of new species is essential to understanding our natural world. As detailed in the Phys.org report, Antarctic dragonfish live in a remote location and spend their adult lives in deep water. The researchers collected the gouldae larvae while trawling for zooplankton.

Watch now: Expert unpacks key issue with sustainable product packaging, marketing

Deborah Steinberg, a faculty adviser, studies "the effects of climate change on zooplankton communities around the western Antarctic Peninsula and their impact on the marine food web," according to Phys.org. This research can't be done without ships such as the Gould.

"Akarotaxis gouldae appear to have one of the smallest ranges of any fish endemic to the Southern Ocean," Corso told the outlet. "This limited range combined with their low reproductive capacity and the presence of early life stages in shallower waters suggest that this is a vulnerable species that could be impacted by the krill fishery."

What's being done about climate risks in Antarctica?

Corso was referring to the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources' krill fishery, an international organization that conserves marine life in the area.

The 27 member and 10 acceding states, including the United States and the United Kingdom, are focused on sustainable harvesting. For decades, the commission has monitored the food web and protected species including krill, which are vital to fish, seals, and birds, among other marine life.

Though the continent is being besieged by rising temperatures and other consequences of human-driven climate effects, it is still a wonderland worth safeguarding and exploring.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x