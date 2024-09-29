Researchers raise serious concerns after uncovering new species during Antarctic sea exploration: 'Untold biodiversity that we're only beginning to understand'

"By naming this fish after the ship, we hope to honor its scientific contributions."

The discovery of a previously found but unknown species in Antarctica is highlighting the unique nature and vast expanse of the frigid continent.

What's happening?

The banded dragonfish, or Akarotaxis gouldae, has two distinct bars that differentiate it from the Antarctic dragonfish — Akarotaxis nudiceps — samples of which researchers obtained from museums across the world, as reported by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science in Phys.org. The team found larval specimens of the gouldae around the western Antarctic Peninsula, whereas the nudiceps' habitat is the wider Southern Ocean.

The study, under lead author Andrew Corso, a William & Mary Virginia Institute of Marine Science doctoral candidate, estimated the newly christened species is 780,000 years old.

The researchers honored a certain vital component of their work by naming the banded dragonfish after a supply vessel, the Laurence M. Gould, which was recently decommissioned for economic reasons, Phys.org noted.

"Antarctica is warming faster than anywhere in the Southern Hemisphere, and there is untold biodiversity in the region that we're only beginning to understand," Corso told the outlet. "By naming this fish after the ship, we hope to honor its scientific contributions while also bringing attention to the need for additional resources to study this unique ecosystem."

Why is this important?

The discovery of new species is essential to understanding our natural world. As detailed in the Phys.org report, Antarctic dragonfish live in a remote location and spend their adult lives in deep water. The researchers collected the gouldae larvae while trawling for zooplankton.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Deborah Steinberg, a faculty adviser, studies "the effects of climate change on zooplankton communities around the western Antarctic Peninsula and their impact on the marine food web," according to Phys.org. This research can't be done without ships such as the Gould.

"Akarotaxis gouldae appear to have one of the smallest ranges of any fish endemic to the Southern Ocean," Corso told the outlet. "This limited range combined with their low reproductive capacity and the presence of early life stages in shallower waters suggest that this is a vulnerable species that could be impacted by the krill fishery."

What's being done about climate risks in Antarctica?

Corso was referring to the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources' krill fishery, an international organization that conserves marine life in the area.

The 27 member and 10 acceding states, including the United States and the United Kingdom, are focused on sustainable harvesting. For decades, the commission has monitored the food web and protected species including krill, which are vital to fish, seals, and birds, among other marine life.

Though the continent is being besieged by rising temperatures and other consequences of human-driven climate effects, it is still a wonderland worth safeguarding and exploring.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.