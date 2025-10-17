  • Outdoors Outdoors

Resident stunned after unexpected visitor arrives in driveway: 'This is so cool'

"I didn't think we had any in the area."

by Simon Sage
"I didn't think we had any in the area."

Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor was pleasantly surprised by a visit from an unexpected feathered friend and shared some photos of it with the community at r/houston.

"Second time I have seen this one around my neighborhood," wrote the original poster, alongside the batch of pictures. "I know they are native to the region, but normal more northwest."

"I didn't think we had any in the area."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"I didn't think we had any in the area."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster witnessed the roadrunner go through their native garden looking for flies and beetles.

Roadrunners earn their name for being able to run upwards of 20 miles per hour on the ground. Their habitat extends well into Central America, and they are one of the few natural predators of rattlesnakes.  

Other native garden owners in the area have also enjoyed visiting roadrunners. Having a native yard is a good way to attract a wealth of such colorful local wildlife to your yard. Pollinators in particular are having a hard time, so they can use all the habitat they can get. 

Plants from your area have evolved in concert with local animals and insects in mutually beneficial relationships. In this case, the right plant was dropping the right leaves for the right kind of bug for a roadrunner to feed on.

While sightseeing interesting wildlife is a definite bonus of a native garden, it's not the only benefit. Plants that have grown for the local climate require less maintenance, including the costs of watering and manual labor. A deep, diverse root system can help prevent soil erosion and keep needed moisture in the soil for longer. 

The Reddit community was pleased to see the roadrunner making an appearance in the original poster's yard. 

"This is so cool. I didn't think we had any in the area. Jealous!" wrote one user. 

"That means a coyote isn't too far behind!" joked another. "But seriously, that is awesome!!"

