Researchers stunned after making concerning finding that could have impact on global food supply — here's what you need to know

by Sara Traynor
Photo Credit: iStock

A new study published in Scientific Reports revealed the effect of extreme heat on pollen and bee health. The findings were fatal.

What's happening?

Researchers from Michigan State University wanted to see how extreme heat would affect pollen and the bees that consumed it. They used highbush blueberry plants as an example.

"To explore this, we exposed highbush blueberry plants to extreme heat (37.5 °C) [99.5º Fahrenheit] or normal (25 °C) [77º Fahrenheit] conditions for 4 h across several floral bud stages," they wrote.

They fed both types of pollen to orchard mason bee larvae. The larvae fed the "heat-stressed" pollen were seven times more likely to die.

The plants didn't fare well either. Researchers observed a "39% reduction in fruit set following heat stress at bud swell."

Why does the effect of extreme heat on pollen matter?

Though this research is new, it doesn't bode well. The past three decades or so have seen higher global temperatures than the long-term average, resulting in more extreme weather. Last summer, for instance, was one of the hottest on record across the globe, according to Scientific American.

The proven results this has on both plants and pollinators will have terrible consequences. For starters, it could shrink global food supplies, leading to possible produce shortages and rising food costs.

It could also harm bee populations, which are already decreasing. Bees are essential pollinators, the linchpins of biodiversity. Without them, the world as humans currently know it could crumble.

What's being done about it?

Since this study was published only a few months ago, no policies have been formed based on its findings. However, steps are being taken to revitalize pollinator populations. For example, Westminster's Butterfly Pavilion is working on "pollinator districts," which make manmade green areas more pollinator-friendly.

If you want to help the bees, switch to a native lawn. This will help you save on your water bill and give pollinators a much-needed food source. You could also donate to climate causes that are dedicated to slowing the planet's warming.

