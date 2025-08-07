Officials offer residents cash rebates for crucial landscaping upgrades: 'It's pretty sweet'

The best part is, you can start as big or as small as you want to.

If you live in Okotoks, Canada, you can fill your garden for cheap — you just have to choose drought-tolerant plants, Okotoks Online reported.

The trick is to use the town's water conservation rebate program, which is designed to help reduce water usage from the town's taps, which come from the Sheep River. Instead, these plants thrive on rainwater alone.

"It costs money for us to clean and pump water to everyone's homes, but rainwater is free," explained Jinny Tofflemire, an Environmental Team Lead with the Town of Okotoks, per Okotoks Online. "Our plants and our lawns, they would rather drink rainwater, so this is a way to purchase items that can conserve water but also provide your yard with rainwater."

That approach not only saves water for the sake of the environment, but it also saves money for the users, who can grow a garden for free.

Some of the available species are even trees, which are especially valuable to homeowners and which can be reimbursed for up to $100 per tree.

"You can get a tree from a local nursery, and probably by the time you've got the rebate, pay, like, 10 bucks for it," said Tofflemire. "So, it's pretty sweet. Trees, we want more trees in Okotoks. They clean the air, they provide shade, and wind protection for our homes, which really saves us money in the long run. Trees are also proven to enhance your mental health. So, trees are a win-win situation all around."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The best part is, you can start as big or as small as you want to. Transform your whole yard and drought-tolerant species. You'll get the benefits of financial savings and beautiful new plants to brighten up your yard, and the environment will also be better off.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



