  • Home Home

Gardener captures stunning photo of unexpected backyard visitor: 'I've never seen a non-cartoon one'

"I get excited when [ours] shows up."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"I get excited when [ours] shows up."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Native plant gardens are not only beautiful but they are also wildlife-friendly, providing food, shelter, and nesting sites for native animals. That can give you a front-row seat to observing wildlife in your own backyard. 

That's exactly what happened to this gardener, who shared in Reddit's r/GardenWild community that they spotted a roadrunner near their front yard's native meadow. 

"I get excited when [ours] shows up."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"I get excited when [ours] shows up."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Made famous by Looney Tunes cartoons in the 1950s and '60s, roadrunners are fast-running ground cuckoos with long tails and crests that are native to the southwestern United States, Mexico, and Central America. The OP wrote that this was their second sighting of the bird on their property and shared a picture of the roadrunner and a meadow full of beautiful, tall grasses. 

Rewilding your yard with native plants, trees, and flowers can not only help support local wildlife, but it can also have financial benefits. Native plants require a lot less care than traditional lawns and ornamental plants. They don't need fertilizer because they are adapted to the local soil, and they can also survive mostly off rainwater once established, which means a lower water bill and more money in your pocket. 

You don't need to completely rewild your yard to reap these benefits. You could consider replacing a small section of your lawn with a native plant flower bed, switching out your lawn for more natural options like clover or buffalo grass, or consider xeriscaping, which is a landscaping method that uses a mixture of drought-tolerant native plants, rock, and mulch. This latter technique is great in dry areas that receive little rainfall. 

The commenters on this post were as excited as the gardener at the appearance of the roadrunner. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

One wrote, "Ah I get excited when our roadrunner shows up. Makes me feel special."

Another added, "Wow, I've never seen a non-cartoon one! Neat photo (and nice meadow)!"

Which of these benefits is your biggest motivation in gardening?

Getting outside more 🌱

Growing healthy food 🥕

Making my yard beautiful 🏡

I don't garden 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x