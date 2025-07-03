White House sparks controversy with major rollback affecting nearly 60 million acres of land: 'Nothing more than a massive giveaway'

A decades-old policy protecting nearly one-third of national forest lands could soon be reversed. Environmental experts and advocates say the move would benefit timber companies while putting public access, water quality, and wildlife habitats at risk.

What's happening?

The Trump administration has announced plans to rescind the 2001 "roadless rule," a policy that blocks most logging and road-building in national forest areas that span roughly 59 million acres. Introduced in the final days of President Bill Clinton's term, the rule has long been a target for rollback by industry advocates and Western lawmakers who argue it limits economic development.

Announcing the move at a Western Governors' Association meeting, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the reversal would promote "consistency and sustainability" and make forests less susceptible to wildfires — a claim that environmental groups quickly challenged.

Protests broke out in Santa Fe, with demonstrators chanting "not for sale" in defense of public lands. Experts from groups such as the Wilderness Society warned that the rollback would gut protections for clean air, drinking water, and wildlife, while fueling the risk of more intense wildfires.

Why is this concerning?

The affected lands — which include remote, old-growth forests like Alaska's Tongass — are vital for biodiversity, outdoor recreation, and carbon storage. Logging these areas not only threatens animal habitats but also increases the risk of erosion, water pollution, and forest fires, according to conservation experts.

Contrary to the administration's wildfire justification, scientists point to rising temperatures and past fire suppression as the true culprits behind today's megafires. Removing tree cover and building roads can dry out landscapes even more, making them less resilient in the long run.

Rachael Hamby of the Center for Western Priorities said: "This is nothing more than a massive giveaway to timber companies at the expense of every American and the forests that belong to all of us."

What's being done about it?

Several states, including Colorado and Idaho, have developed their own roadless-area protections that may shield some forests from immediate impact. Environmental groups are also expected to mount legal challenges against the rollback.

In contrast, recent federal efforts have worked to safeguard public lands. The Biden administration reinstated protections in the Tongass in 2023 and supported legislation to ban oil and gas drilling in parts of the Arctic.

Everyday people can help by voicing their opposition to public land rollbacks, supporting forest-friendly policies, and choosing wood products certified by sustainable forestry programs. Staying informed and engaged — especially during public comment periods — is another powerful way to protect the places we all share.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.