Agency announces $265 million initiative to preserve over a quarter of a million acres of American forests: 'Parcels we never thought we'd have ... to secure'

The Forest Service is looking to grow a greener future with a $265 million plan to keep 335,000 acres of critical forestlands.

As reported by E+E Leader, the forests being funded span 34 states and Puerto Rico, marking a significant effort to protect ecosystems that are important for biodiversity, water quality, and environmental resilience.

These funds are part of the Forest Legacy Program, which currently supports 63 conservation projects focused on protecting forests from development pressures. The projects focus on buying land or securing agreements called conservation easements that protect forests for the future. These measures help preserve the land's natural beauty and ecosystems while allowing responsible activities like sustainable timber harvesting, ensuring forests remain healthy and productive for generations.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, we are protecting parcels we never thought we'd have the resources to secure, allowing future generations to enjoy the irreplaceable benefits they provide," said Forest Service chief Randy Moore.

The Forest Legacy Program was started in 1990 and has protected more than three million acres over the years. The agency also works with private landowners, state governments, and conservation groups to promote sustainable forest management and expand their partnerships. This latest funding demonstrates an ongoing commitment to ensuring the health and safety of forests within the nation.

This commitment is extremely important, as forests are critical for the Earth and its inhabitants. In particular, forests are good for regulating the climate. They act as carbon sinks that absorb harmful pollutant gases while providing habitats for diverse species. They also support clean water, prevent soil erosion, and reduce the impact of extreme weather events.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

With development and deforestation threatening these ecosystems, the preservation of forestlands is essential to maintain ecological balance. If left unchecked, forest loss could exacerbate the planet's overheating and reduce access to necessary natural resources.

Globally, initiatives like the UN's REDD+ program aim to combat deforestation by incentivizing sustainable land-use practices. Individuals can also contribute by supporting organizations focused on forest conservation, advocating for climate policies, reducing paper and wood consumption, and planting native trees.

Through these initiatives combined, we can all help protect the forests vital to our planet's health and future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.