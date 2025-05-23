Bipartisan initiative aims to prevent catastrophic wildfires with critical new legislation: 'When a program works, we should extend it'

Montana has taken a giant step in protecting its forests from wildfires, deforestation, and other environmental hazards.

"Every year hundreds of thousands of acres of forest burn to the ground, destroying landscapes, watersheds, and homes. We can't prevent every fire, but we can certainly manage our forests, so they are in better health and more resilient against catastrophic fires," Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT-01) said.

On May 14, Zinke and fellow Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO-02) introduced the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration (CFLR) Program Reauthorization Act of 2025, according to Zinke's official website. This extends a successful plan introduced in 2009 and has restored 5.7 million acres of forestland so far.

This program is "focused on reducing wildfire risk, restoring forest health, and supporting rural economies through proven, locally driven strategies," Zinke's press release said.

Besides restoring millions of acres of forests, the first decade of CFLR projects also "improved 1,000 miles of trails and maintained over 25,000 miles of forest roads, helping keep public lands open and safe," according to Zinke's press release. This is critical infrastructure that helps nature-loving citizens access the stunning natural scenery available to everyone as public land.

"When a program works, we should extend it," Zinke said. "Montana forests must be multi-use. Recreation, conservation, and resource development all have their place and must be part of the conversation, but none of them can exist if our forests are unhealthy or burning down."

Spending time in nature and away from cities polluted with dirty air and noise is proven to benefit mental and physical wellness. Every age benefits from being able to easily and safely access our national parks. Experiencing these wonders also helps everyday people renew their commitment to environmentally friendly practices. Seeing natural wonders is a good reminder to do your part to protect them.

"I'm grateful to Congressman Zinke for sponsoring this critical legislation," Beaverhead County Commissioner Mike McGinley said. "Beaverhead County has already seen a 1,500-acre wildfire this spring, a clear sign that we've got to get control of our forest management." This is a major step in doing just that.

