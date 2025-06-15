New study makes concerning prediction about future US wildfires: 'Preparing for what could be a challenging fire season'

As temperatures rise with summer approaching, many parts of the United States are preparing for a harrowing wildfire season.

What's happening?

As Axios explained, a recent Climate Central analysis determined that rising global temperatures are causing hot, dry, and windy conditions that make wildfires more common and facilitate their spread across much of the U.S. A wildfire season that used to last several months now "is stretching in some places into a yearlong phenomenon," Axios stated.

The analysis found that the number of "fire weather" days rose by 37 in the Southwest and by 21 in the West between 1973 and 2024. In Western Utah, fire weather days increased by 34. Climate Central also revealed that multiple areas, including parts of Texas, California, and New Mexico, now experience "around two more months of fire weather per year compared to a half century ago."

Why is this important?

Rising global temperatures have created hot and dry conditions that make extreme weather events more frequent and intense. In the U.S., wildfires are becoming more common and are lasting longer because of the warmer climate. A prime example was the deadly series of wildfires across Southern California that lasted from Jan. 7 to Jan. 31 and devastated much of the area.

Per Axios, Climate Central defined a fire weather day as "one with temperatures of at least 45-55 degrees Fahrenheit (depending on the season), relative humidity within 5% of regional thresholds, and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more — all happening together during at least two hourly measurements on a given day."

Citing the National Interagency Fire Center, Climate Central noted that human activities such as unattended campfires and sparks from power lines are responsible for starting a staggering 87% of wildfires. Driving vehicles that emit carbon pollution and burning dirty energy sources (oil, coal, and gas) are also significant contributors to the warmer conditions that sustain wildfire season for lengthy stretches.

What's being done about this?

Axios noted that the increased frequency and intensity of wildfires is "straining fire departments and others tasked with controlling or containing wild blazes." The concerning outlook has led officials to prepare early for impending extreme weather events.

"States like California and Idaho are preparing for what could be a challenging fire season as higher temperatures and faster winds risk turning even the smallest sparks into massive conflagrations," Axios stated.

There are steps individuals can take to help mitigate the risk of wildfires, such as being cautious with fire outdoors and supporting efforts to reduce pollution. Staying informed and taking action are the keys to a safer and healthier future for people as well as the environment.

