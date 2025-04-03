The holy grail of forestry is to harvest more trees while sequestering more carbon — here's how the FSC is working with companies like P&G to make it happen

"I think this is what brings us to the top and the trusted level."

Is there such a thing as "responsibly" cutting down trees for paper products like toilet paper?

"Sustainable forestry" and "working forests" may sound like oxymorons — but the President of the Forest Stewardship Council U.S., Sarah Billig, told The Cool Down in an exclusive interview that it's the organization's holy grail: "It's very possible to harvest trees and sequester more carbon at the same time."

In fact, you've probably seen the end result: FSC-certified paper products like toilet paper and paper towels. They're the ones with the logo of the green tree that turns into a check mark.

Billig is a forestry expert who used to work with an FSC-certified company managing a redwoods forest and now oversees that rigorous FSC certification program, which verifies responsible forest management among suppliers, corporations, and nonprofits.

"We think that [any] product can be an excellent product when it comes from sustainably managed forests, and that's an important thing for people to understand," she told The Cool Down.

We also interviewed a top executive from America's largest toilet paper manufacturer, Procter & Gamble (P&G), to learn more about how the company is working with the FSC to make its toilet paper more sustainable.

Director of Scientific Communication for Family Care Chris Reeves (who's also a certified forester) oversees P&G's Charmin, Bounty, and Puffs lines, and he told us that over 90% of the wood pulp in those paper products are now FSC-certified, surpassing the company's goal of 75% by 2025.

P&G is doubling down on its FSC partnership, for example, by moving the FSC-certified logo to the front of its packaging to increase awareness among consumers. And, Reeves provided new details on the company's progress around using alternative fibers like bamboo to make toilet paper, too.

We asked P&G's Reeves and FSC's Billig to help us better understand the science behind that green tree check mark — and to address the questions about responsible forest management head-on.

Protecting the 'superpowers' of the forest

"There are those folks who will say you should never harvest a tree, and certainly not for toilet paper that we're going to wipe with and throw down the toilet," Billig said.

But in reality, "Ecosystem services can actually be improved with sustainable forest management," she explained. "It can actually improve the forest condition."

That's where the FSC comes in — it's an independent entity that launched over 30 years ago to address concerns about deforestation in the tropics, and since then has brought together environmental nonprofits, corporate partners, and representatives of forest workers and indigenous peoples to come up with solutions that incentivize companies to do better sustainable forest management, Billig explained.

"We've been around a long time. We're trusted. We have very rigorous standards. I think this is what brings us to the top and the trusted level," she said.

To earn an FSC certification, organizations must preserve what Billig calls the "superpowers of the forest," complying with a series of principal indicators and criteria that ensure the forest will be protected in the future.

What does that look like in practice?

"You're not over-harvesting, and you're making sure that you are regrowing the next generation of trees that can be used for harvest and for wood products," Billig said. "At the same time, you're maintaining a semi-natural ecosystem that does all the things that we love from forests," which includes "clean water, biodiversity, carbon sequestration, [and] protecting the soil."

FSC's certification requires both biodiversity and economic protections, including zero deforestation (i.e., when a forest is altered so it's no longer functional, like if you turned it into a parking lot), safeguarding of ancient and endangered forests, fair wages and a safe work environment, biodiversity preservation, and community rights including the protection of jobs and Indigenous peoples.

"Typically, forest management occurs in rural communities … and those communities need that economic productivity to continue functioning," she said.

Third-party auditors inspect the forest on a regular basis, and consumers can report any potential non-compliance issues directly to auditors.

Where P&G's paper products come in

When trees are harvested, lumber is the primary material used from the wood, with paper products like toilet paper then made from the pulp byproduct. There's no such thing as a "P&G tree," Reeves said, noting by extension that trees aren't cut down just for toilet paper.

Additionally, Reeves explained that P&G doesn't actually "own or manage any forests — that's usually a big misconception." Instead, he clarified that "we actually just buy a raw material that's called pulp from companies that produce it that may or may not own their own forest themselves."

Even though P&G is just using the pulp from FSC-certified forests to create its paper products for lines like Charmin, Puffs, and Bounty, the bigger picture is that these certified forests are "working forests" that must regrow trees once a segment is harvested.

"As part of the FSC standard, it is expected that you are able to demonstrate that you will have trees going forward. … That you're not just going in and then you have nothing else in the future," Billig said.

To comply with that standard, P&G has committed to regrowing the equivalent of two trees for every one that is cut down. "It's always done based on what is best for the forest," Reeves said. In some areas, that might even mean regrowing 10 trees, not just two.

"After a harvest, there is a data-driven process to determine what's best to regrow or to regenerate that forest," Reeves, who spent 11 years with the University of Kentucky's Department of Forestry, explained. "In some cases, it might be nothing. There may be enough seedlings and baby trees there and seeds where mother nature can regrow it enough, and in some cases, you get a mixture of both. You might get some that are replanted and then some regrown, depending on what's in the area."

Trees are replaced with the species that existed there before. "They're going to try to regrow and emulate that forest the same way it was before, to either replant or regrow at the same sort of spread. If it's 100% spruce, they're going to try to make sure that a lot of spruce trees grow back at the same time," he said.

Reeves and Billig

Protecting biodiversity

Billig gave additional insight into how the forests are managed to maintain biodiversity — including animal life — and ensure the land can carry on as naturally as possible.

"Basically every natural community or all the wildlife that are out there are considered, and threatened/endangered species get special protection," Billig said.

"Natural communities or plant ecosystems that may be different than elsewhere, waterways are protected from negative impacts, very careful use of pesticides — that is very limited in terms of our system. We have to make sure that [any pesticides are] well researched, that there's a plan in place for assessing that they're not going to cause harm to unexpected things in the environment."

Breaking it down: 'New growth' versus 'old growth' forests

One of the big debates in the forestry industry is harvesting ancient, intact, or old-growth forests that have only been exposed to limited human impact versus harvesting new-growth forests that may have already been altered not long ago. Does P&G buy pulp from those most valuable, intact old-growth forests, as environmentalists have alleged?

"We've been very open that we want to reduce the amount of sourcing from these areas and IFLs [intact forest lands] and primary forests," Reeves told us.

How much of the toilet paper is sourced from these areas, though? "It's a really small amount on the global scale," Reeves said, although he did not provide a specific amount. The biggest challenge, he said, is that "primary forests" are not adequately mapped in Canada, where many of the trees supplying the pulp for P&G's paper products are harvested.

"We've been working with our partners at the World Wildlife Fund through their Forests Forward program … to map where these locations are" so they know which areas meet the definition of "primary forests," he explained.

Forests Forward is a peer group that shares advocacy and best practices around improving forest sourcing practices. "If we're all knocking on the door we can make those changes together," Reeves explained.

Another challenge is the relatively small percentage of FSC-certified working forests out there — only about 7.5% globally. To meet the demand for certified wood, it's critical that more forests are certified to accelerate responsible forestry and make it easier for big companies to reach sourcing 100% of their needs through FSC-certified operations. However, a hurdle to getting there is that it can be expensive to meet the FSC's requirements.

"Our standards are incredibly rigorous, and it costs to implement those standards," Billig explained, which can include reporting costs, changing processes, and protecting high conservation areas. Members also pay a small fee to support the FSC's work and earn the check mark.

A big focus for increasing certification is the southeastern U.S., often called the "wood basket of the U.S.," where many small private land owners or "family forest owners" might not be as focused on responsible forestry practices or have the funds to support the certification work.

"They're people that have other jobs — they could be doctors, nurses, fork truck drivers — their main job is not forestry," Reeves explained, but "they just happen to have 100 acres. … So they're not experts in these areas and they need assistance with sustainable forest management, and then throwing certification on top of that makes it really difficult for them."

That's why P&G is working with the FSC and other partners to make it easier through a "group certification," where owners of smaller forest lands can band together to reduce the cost and time to get certified.

So how is P&G improving the sustainability of its products?

As noted above, P&G made a commitment to increase the use of FSC-certified fiber to 75% by 2025 for Charmin, Bounty, and Puffs products, and the company said its ambition is that 100% of its wood pulp for these brands is FSC-certified by 2030.

Reeves told us P&G has already made strides toward that goal. "The last public reporting we had of it, we're actually at 90% of the pulp purchased for our Family Care products [is FSC-certified, or FSC Mix]," he said.

There are actually three different types of FSC labels: 100% from fully FSC-certified "well-managed" forests, 100% from recycled materials, and the FSC Mix label. The latter means at least 70% came from FSC-certified material with the rest from either recycled or FSC-controlled wood products — where FSC doesn't fully certify the forestry there but did perform the legwork to confirm there is not a high conservation value and that workers' rights and Indigenous rights are protected.

Billig acknowledged it's hard for a company with such a massive operation as P&G to get from a number like 75% FSC-certified pulp to 100% overnight because FSC itself does not yet certify enough forest land — as mentioned, 7.5% of forests globally — to produce enough pulp to make this easily possible for all major companies at the snap of a finger.

"The reason [for] that label is because we just don't have enough material in the world to really have an impact," she said "… So, we had to have some way to allow folks like P&G, other folks who are using it to put the label on knowing that we still have some work to do in terms of bringing more lands into FSC certification."

Oddly enough, P&G's consumer surveys show that sustainability is not actually top of mind for its customers (performance and value are what drive purchases, Reeves said). So the company is aiming to increase awareness and shift that thinking, especially with small but important changes like moving the FSC-certified logo from the back of Charmin rolls, for example, to the front.

Reeves said P&G is hoping that change will not only help signal the company's sustainability commitment but also encourage consumers to "go looking for that logo for other products," whether that's 2x4s for housing construction or furniture for your home.

"That kind of exposure and increased consumer awareness is actually going to help us, and since we're mostly the secondary product [pulp not wood], it's going to help us all at the same time," Reeves said. The logic here is that even small increases in the public caring about buying FSC-certified products in other areas will further incentivize suppliers to get FSC-certified — which would help to create more FSC-certified pulp in the market in the first place.

Efforts to explore bamboo and recycled paper alternatives

At the same time, P&G pledged to invest $20 million by 2025 to accelerate research into non-wood fiber alternatives for its toilet paper.

"We continue to look for suitable either alternative or non-wood fibers that solve the trifecta: that it's, one, got to be consumer preferred. Two, it's got to be scalable. What that means is it's both available in quantities that are out there as well as we can process it ourselves. And the third, obviously, has got to be sustainable either equal or more than what is out there."

The good news, he said, is that early adopters so far have liked the new Charmin Ultra Bamboo, currently sold exclusively on the company's website.

"The bamboo material is not as soft as the mainline Charmin, but we think it's the best bamboo toilet paper out there in terms of consumer-preferred," he said. "But there still are potential challenges with scalability, as well as potentially with sustainability."

The company uses data to ensure "we didn't make things worse" by using alternative fibers that might have other sustainability trade-offs or where "there could be a chance where we could drive certain factors like deforestation."

For example, he said an unexpected tradeoff of harvesting bamboo "is a supplier clearing forested land to plant bamboo to meet demand." Another, he said, is "increasing transportation emissions as most bamboo grows in Asia, significantly increasing the length of travel for materials."

Until the company can solve all three of those challenges, it'll continue to test and learn.

What about using some recycled toilet paper to reduce the amount of virgin pulp needed?

"We've found there to be trade-offs with recycled tissue quality, which causes people to use more product," Reeves said. "Also, we owned and ran a recycled fiber tissue mill and found a considerably larger amount of solid waste, energy usage, and water use needed in the process."

They do use recycled materials "where we think it's best and most efficient, so we use it in the inner cores both in Charmin as well as Bounty and in the packaging that Puffs is in."

However, Reeves declined to comment on P&G's low ratings on the increasingly prominent "Issues with Tissue" report from the NRDC, whose ratings penalize brands that don't use significant totals of recycled or alternative paper in their actual toilet tissue.

"Generally we don't comment on exterior ratings whether it's from environmental or even some of the investor stuff," Reeves said. "But I can say at least from our side, we believe that the products are sustainably produced, obviously with Charmin that it's an FSC-certified product that can demonstrate it's being grown in a responsible, renewable way."

And if someone inside or outside the company has a complaint, P&G invites them to participate in its "forestry grievance process." When the company receives a complaint, it does its own investigation and makes sure its FSC auditors are aware of it as well (a requirement of the FSC), and P&G makes some of the complaints public.

What kind of complaints has the company responded to? "We've received a couple of allegations related to harvesting in cultural locations or indigenous rights areas that are permanently based in Canada, but it turned out that some of the locations were within conservation areas. So there were no plans to harvest in those locations," Reeves said. "We haven't found anything within the pulp supply chain."

The bottom line

For consumers looking to make a more sustainable choice, Billig's advice is simple: "I really believe in this organization [FSC] and what it can do in terms of positive impact on forests and people."

"I really encourage people to look for the tree check mark logo because it really does signify people coming together, finding shared interests, and moving forward on those shared interests," she said.

And Reeves said he'll continue to work with partners and even P&G competitors to strive for performance and sustainability.

"I'm just proud of the position I have both as a forester and working for P&G and the work that we've done so far to ensure that we're producing irresistibly superior products that are also sustainable, and that journey is not going to end," he said. "We're going to continue to strive and try to source as much FSC material as we can."

