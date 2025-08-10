Worker shares photo of stunning garden in unexpected location: 'Great use of the space'

On r/NativePlantGardening, a subreddit for discussions about native foliage, a user shared a photo of the view outside of their office –– a lush, riotous garden paradise ideal for pollinators.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Gardening with native plants is a great way to support the local ecosystem, even in small spaces like the parking lot border in the Reddit post.

When you rewild a yard and add more native species — plants naturally adapted to their local environment — upkeep requires less water, less fertilizer, and fewer pesticides. Native yards and natural lawns are low-maintenance, saving time, money, and resources.

Many native plants have deep root systems. Once established, they help strengthen soil, prevent erosion, and reduce flooding, minimizing the impact of inclement weather on a garden.

Native yards are a boon to local ecosystems and provide food and shelter for wildlife, encouraging birds, bees, butterflies, and other creatures to thrive. Pollinators are drawn to local plants, and this symbiotic relationship is beneficial to gardens as well as the food chain.

Studies have shown that green spaces are beneficial to the environment and humans, boosting both physical and mental health and reducing stress. They curb air pollution by absorbing harmful gases and limit the urban heat island effect in cities, offsetting extreme temperatures.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Native gardens in urban environments and industrial areas can transform vacant lots into beautiful, thriving oases, as shown in the original poster's photo — and even partial rewilding allows gardeners to reap benefits.

It's also difficult to discount the beauty that a thriving native garden provides. Users deemed the parking lot garden "lovely," appreciating its charm and character.

"I need this," a commenter replied.

"So lovely and great use of the space," another said.

A third praised the low-maintenance aspect of the depicted greenery.

"Beautiful! I love how full it is, no need to weed," the user remarked.

One person was simply thrilled to see a pollinator-friendly, rewilded space in an office parking lot.

"I'm glad this is trending and picking up steam … a native pollinator garden," they commented.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



