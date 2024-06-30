Homeowner captures photo of 'sweet' visitors after adding native plants to backyard oasis: 'That means you're doing good stuff in your garden'

Seeing local wildlife in your backyard is a fun treat, and there is an easy way to welcome them in.

A photo shared on Reddit shows a cute toad enjoying the plants surrounding it.

One person posted a photo of a toad in their backyard on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit. Slide over to see the complete view of the backyard and what attracted the toad. The post is getting attention because of a shared love of toads.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I have been adding more and more native plants and flowers and have been seeing more sweet toad friends!" the OP said.

The first picture shows the toad sitting on a rock, and the zoomed-out second photo shows an array of different native plants and flowers, including what looks to be a stone fountain.

The OP loves having these toad visitors and said, "One of my favorite backyard roommates!"

Native plants are not just good for making wildlife friends, but they can also save you money because they require less water. Your water bill doesn't have to be so high, and you can have a great garden without breaking the bank.

Once the yard is established, it requires less maintenance than regular lawns, saving you time. In addition, with less mowing, fewer polluting gases enter the atmosphere.

As well as toads, native plants also attract birds, butterflies, and bees. "About 35% of the world's food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce," according to the Department of Agriculture. "That's one out of every three bites of food you eat."

Native plants have also adapted to the environment and can withstand extreme weather better, so you can worry less in these hot summer months.

You, too, can reap all these benefits — just rewild your lawn.

Redditors had lots of comments about the visitor.

"Toads like to be in good environments, and they will seek them out. That means you're doing good stuff in your garden," one Redditor commented.

Another said, "Mosquitoes will Frog around and find out."

"Frogs and toads are my favorites," someone else shared.

