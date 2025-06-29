Company unveils high-tech solution to growing bee crisis threatening global food supplies: 'More effective and larger-scale'

While some people might suffer from an intense fear of them, bees are a critical component to not only the ecosystem, but our food chain as well.

Because of the importance of bees, BeeHero, a bee and pollination research firm, has worked with beekeepers and growers around the world to provide insights into bee health, activity, and environmental conditions to optimize their contribution.

According to a press release, BeeHero has now developed what it calls a Beekeeping Task Manager tool to better help beekeepers with "more effective and larger-scale apiary management." As noted by the firm, the tool will enable beekeepers the ability to perform their tasks with higher efficiency.

Bees play a vital role in the pollination of plants and various crops, aiding in the production of many fruits, vegetables, and nuts. A report from the Food and Agriculture Organization states that bees are responsible for pollinating up to one-third of all the food we eat around the world.

Simply put, without bees and other pollinators, many plants would not be able to reproduce and provide the food that has become a staple in our everyday diet. However, many beekeepers around the U.S. reported significant honey bee colony losses over the last several months.

From June 2024 to February 2025, commercial operations reported an average loss of 62%. This massive loss of honey bee colonies contributed to an estimated financial loss of over $220 million. But with a loss of vital pollinators, the true economic and agricultural impact could be much greater.

Omer Davidi, CEO and Co-Founder of BeeHero, emphasized the current struggles that bees face and why it's crucial to the overall health of the planet to ensure that they thrive. "At a time when bees are under unprecedented pressure, we're proud to protect these crucial pollinators," Davidi said in a statement.

"With stronger, healthier hives and real-time, AI-powered insights, we're helping to champion hardworking beekeepers and growers around the world and transforming pollination into a scalable, sustainable solution to global food and climate challenges," added Davidi.

