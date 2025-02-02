  • Outdoors Outdoors

Hiker shares photos calling out 'absolutely disgusting' behavior: 'I hate it so much'

"It sucks to see people disrespect it so much."

by Noah Jampol
"It sucks to see people disrespect it so much."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor was left fuming after they discovered a fire pit covered in trash at the Grimes Creek Road area of Boise County.

Posting on the r/Boise subreddit, they shared their account and declared the perpetrators' littering "pathetic," asserting they had "no excuse for this behavior."

"It sucks to see people disrespect it so much."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"It sucks to see people disrespect it so much."
Photo Credit: Reddit

In the first photo of the post, numerous items of trash — such as an aluminum can, plastic bags, discarded plastic packaging, and cardboard — are in a fire pit on the trail. Their second photo shows that the Redditor cleaned up the mess and packed it onto their motorcycle in sharp contrast to the litterers. 

The original poster explained their reasoning for the especially harsh criticism of those at fault. They pointed out that the visitors to the trail seemingly put in the legwork to find an accessible campsite relatively near Boise and stores and "within spitting distance of a beautiful stream." 

They asked the visitors: "You bought this stuff, but couldn't figure out how to get the remnants into your car?" They fit it in their motorcycle to prove how easy it could be and pointed out that "fire pits are not trash cans."

Next, they pointed the finger at inconsiderate visitors causing "private landowners to gate and post their land." They also claimed they "are the people that get our public lands closed."

Watch now: Are paperless towels worth the hype?

On that front, the OP nailed it. As a Redditor pointed out, a part of the same area had to be temporarily closed in 2020 due to visitors trashing the site. Unfortunately, litter is far from a problem isolated to Boise. It has cropped up worldwide, angering many hikers and ruining their experiences.

It's not just an eyesore and nuisance for humans — trash can pose a hazard to local wildlife and take decades to break down. Plastic pollution can leak worrisome microplastics that are cropping up in increasingly remote areas, including oceans, and pose threats to animals and humans alike

That's why it's important to follow the Leave No Trace principle, as the OP did, leaving the natural world as you found it.

Should plastic grocery bags be banned nationwide?

Absolutely 👍

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Commenters on the subreddit were equally outraged.

"I've been at that exact same spot and come across it before," one wrote. "I hate it so much."

"Absolutely disgusting," another user said. "We have such beautiful nature here and it sucks to see people disrespect it so much."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x