Hiker shares photos calling out 'absolutely disgusting' behavior: 'I hate it so much'

"It sucks to see people disrespect it so much."

A Redditor was left fuming after they discovered a fire pit covered in trash at the Grimes Creek Road area of Boise County.

Posting on the r/Boise subreddit, they shared their account and declared the perpetrators' littering "pathetic," asserting they had "no excuse for this behavior."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the first photo of the post, numerous items of trash — such as an aluminum can, plastic bags, discarded plastic packaging, and cardboard — are in a fire pit on the trail. Their second photo shows that the Redditor cleaned up the mess and packed it onto their motorcycle in sharp contrast to the litterers.

The original poster explained their reasoning for the especially harsh criticism of those at fault. They pointed out that the visitors to the trail seemingly put in the legwork to find an accessible campsite relatively near Boise and stores and "within spitting distance of a beautiful stream."

They asked the visitors: "You bought this stuff, but couldn't figure out how to get the remnants into your car?" They fit it in their motorcycle to prove how easy it could be and pointed out that "fire pits are not trash cans."

Next, they pointed the finger at inconsiderate visitors causing "private landowners to gate and post their land." They also claimed they "are the people that get our public lands closed."

On that front, the OP nailed it. As a Redditor pointed out, a part of the same area had to be temporarily closed in 2020 due to visitors trashing the site. Unfortunately, litter is far from a problem isolated to Boise. It has cropped up worldwide, angering many hikers and ruining their experiences.

It's not just an eyesore and nuisance for humans — trash can pose a hazard to local wildlife and take decades to break down. Plastic pollution can leak worrisome microplastics that are cropping up in increasingly remote areas, including oceans, and pose threats to animals and humans alike.

That's why it's important to follow the Leave No Trace principle, as the OP did, leaving the natural world as you found it.

Commenters on the subreddit were equally outraged.

"I've been at that exact same spot and come across it before," one wrote. "I hate it so much."

"Absolutely disgusting," another user said. "We have such beautiful nature here and it sucks to see people disrespect it so much."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.